Monday Ticker: Nemanja Matic joins Man United, Neymar completing PSG medical, and more

While things got smoother for Jose Mourinho after signing a familiar face, Barcelona regresses as the Neymar transfer saga reaches new heights.

Nemanja Matic rejoins the Portuguese manager at Manchester United after penning a three-year contract with the Red Devils from rivals Chelsea. (REPORT)

Neymar’s transfer saga might finally be coming to an end, with the Brazilian star set to compete his PSG medical in the coming days. (REPORT)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Philipe Coutinho is not for sale, despite heavy rumors the 25-year-old is on his way to Barcelona. (REPORT)

After a slow summer, Manchester United is turning their summer spending up a notch with Serge Aurier agreeing on terms to become the Red Devil’s newest arrival. (REPORT)

Chelsea continue to nag Juventus for fullback Alex Sandro, but manager Massimiliano Allegri firm on not selling the 26-year-old. (REPORT)

Zenit have completed a € 16 million move for 21-year-old Argentine defender Emanuel Mammana. (REPORT)

After heavy rumors of the Dutch defender being inches from joining Liverpool, Southampton are keen to hold on to Virgil van Dijk. (REPORT)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on his way to some old stomping grounds as former club AC Milan join in the hot pursuit of the Swedes services. (REPORT)