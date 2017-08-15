Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Ethan Horvath, Eric Lichaj and more

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge may have suffered Champions League elimination, but the American goalkeeper’s run through continental competition isn’t over yet.

Horvath and Club Brugge face off with AEK Athens on Thursday for the first let of their Europa League playoff. A two-legged win would send Brugge to the Europa League group stages, and Horvath will not be the only American involved. Former Columbus Crew striker Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv also look to book their spot in the group round through the playoffs while Matt Miazga and Vitesse have already qualified for the group stages.

In England, Eric Lichaj, Tim Ream and Lynden Gooch could all see the field in Championship action. Ream is fresh off earning SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors for his efforts over the weekend.

Elsewhere, the Copa MX resumes with group stage matches beginning on Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face AEK Athens on Thursday.

Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv face SC Rheindorf Altach on Thursday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Barnsley on Tuesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Leeds United on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Edgar Castillo, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Celaya on Tuesday.

Michael Orozco, Joe Corona, Alejandro Guido and Tijuana face Puebla on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face FC Juarez on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Wednesday.