Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Ethan Horvath, Geoff Cameron and more

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face a massive Europa League match on Thursday.

Following a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Europa League playoff against AEK Athens, Horvath and Brugge face off with the Greek side once again with a spot in the group stages on the line. Aaron Schoenfeld and Maccabi Tel Aviv could also lock up a group stage spot following a 1-0 win over SC Rheindorf Altach in their opening leg.

In England, the League Cup continues as several Premier League teams get into the mix. Geoff Cameron and Stoke City lead the way via Wednesday’s match against Rochdale while Tim Ream, Danny Williams, Lynden Gooch and Eric Lichaj could also see the field.

Elsewhere, Liga MX features a full slate, including a match that pits Jonathan Bornstein against the contingent of Americans at Club Tijuana.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

EUROPE

EUROPA LEAGUE

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Birmingham City on Tuesday. (Hyndman is injured)

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Carlisle United on Tuesday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Scunthorpe United face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and MK Dons face Swansea City on Tuesday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Rochdale on Wednesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Veracruz on Tuesday. (Gonzalez is injured)

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Club America on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Puebla on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna face Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Toluca on Wednesday.