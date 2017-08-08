Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Paul Arriola, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream and more

Before the major European seasons kick off this weekend, cup action takes centerstage in England and Mexico to headline the midweek schedule.

In Mexico, it’s time for the next round of Copa MX play as the tournament’s group stage continues. After scoring the lone goal in Club Tijuana’s opening win, Paul Arriola will look to lead the way again as Xolos face second division side Atlante. Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca also won their opener, and they take on fellow group leaders Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro in their second matches.

The League Cup headlines English action with several USMNT defenders leading the way. Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face off with Shrewsbury Town in their first round match while Tim Ream’s Fulham take on Wycombe Wanderers. Lynden Gooch could also join the fray on Thursday for a match against Bury.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Gboly Ariyibi and MK Dons face Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bury on Thursday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Paul Arriola, Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Atlante on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Atlético Zacatepec on Tuesday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Veracruz on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Wednesday.

Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face Pumas on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face AIK on Thursday.