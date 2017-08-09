Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Eric Lichaj, Gboly Ariyibi, Duane Holmes and more

Only one U.S. Men’s National Team contributor saw the field on Tuesday but a pair of younger Americans did score goals to help lead their sides to cup wins.

Eric Lichaj started and played all 90 minutes for Nottingham Forest in Tuesday’s League Cup win over Shrewsbury Town, while MK Dons winger Gboly Ariyibi and Scunthorpe United’s Duane Holmes stole the show. Ariyibi, a U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team winger, scored the lone goal in MK Dons’ win over Forest Green Rovers via a stunning curler in extra time.

Holmes, meanwhile, scored an 86th minute goal of his own, although Scunthorpe United failed to protect a 2-1 lead as the match eventually reached 3-3 and penalty kicks. Holmes also scored what turned out to be the final penalty kick before a Notts County miss sent Scunthorpe United onto the second round.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Gboly Ariyibi played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in MK Dons’ 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Tim Ream and Luca de la Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes came on as a 52nd minute substitute and scored A GOAL in Scunthorpe United’s 3-3 (6-5) win over Notts County.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Alejandro Guido started and played 90 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Atlante on Tuesday.

Paul Arriola, Michael Orozco and Joe Corona did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Jose Torres started and played 84 minutes in Tigres’s 2-1 loss to Atlético Zacatepec on Tuesday.