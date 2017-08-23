Americans Abroad Tuesday Rewind: Lynden Gooch, Omar Gonzalez and more

Lynden Gooch got a chance to shine in League Cup action on Tuesday, and he took that chance in a big way.

Gooch scored one goal while assisting another, leading the way in Sunderland’s 2-1 League Cup win over Carlisle United. The American midfielder provided the assist on Donald Love’s opener after cutting his way through the box in the 25th minute before his 80th minute shot from range proved a late game-winner for the Championship side.

Omar Gonzalez made no such impact on the field, but Tuesday’s action was a big breakthrough for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender. Gonzalez returned to the Pachuca bench after missing time due to injury, alleviating some concerns ahead of World Cup qualifying.

Emerson Hyndman also dressed for the first time this season as he was named to the bench for Bournemouth’s win over Birmingham City.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

LEAGUE CUP

Tim Ream and Luca de la Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Scunthorpe United’s 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 67 minutes in MK Dons’ 4-1 loss to Swansea City on Tuesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez dressed but did not play in Pachuca’s 4-1 win over Veracruz on Tuesday.

Joe Corona entered as a 67th minute substitute in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 win over Queretaro on Tuesday.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play of Club Tijuana.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 77 minutes for Queretaro.