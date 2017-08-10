POWERED BY

Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Omar Gonzalez, William Yarbrough, Edgar Castillo, and more

A trio of U.S. Men’s National Team contributors saw the field Wednesday night in Mexico, as Copa MX play continued with five group stage matchups.

It was a quick night for Omar Gonzalez, as the centerback was subbed off after just 24 minutes in Pachuca’s clash against Queretaro after suffering a knock. He will reportedly be out for Saturday’s league match, but the injury appears to be minor. It’s unfortunate news for Gonzalez after a prominent showing in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Gold Cup victory.

Elsewhere, William Yarbrough went the distance for Leon in the team’s victory over Veracruz, leading them to a perfect two-for-two record so far. Also going the full 90 minutes was Edgar Castillo for Monterrey in the team’s draw against Pumas UNAM, leaving his team atop their group.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Americans Abroad:

MEXICO

COPA MX

Omar Gonzalez was subbed off after 24 minutes in Pachuca’s scoreless draw against Queretaro with an injury.

William Yarbrough went the full 90 minutes in Leon’s 2-1 win over Veracruz.

Edgar Castillo played a full 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 1-1 draw with Pumas UNAM.

Jonathan Bornstein did not play or dress in Queretaro’s scoreless draw with Pachuca.

2 comments
  • johnnyrazor

    Jonathan Gonzalez went the full 90 minutes for Monterrey as well, he’s now started 4 out of 5 Monterrey matches this season and seen action in all 5.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • HTM

    USYNT player Jonathan Gonzalez went 90 for CF Monterrey. It looks as if he has broken into the first team and you might want to start including him in these things.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·

