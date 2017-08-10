Americans Abroad Wednesday Rewind: Omar Gonzalez, William Yarbrough, Edgar Castillo, and more

A trio of U.S. Men’s National Team contributors saw the field Wednesday night in Mexico, as Copa MX play continued with five group stage matchups.

It was a quick night for Omar Gonzalez, as the centerback was subbed off after just 24 minutes in Pachuca’s clash against Queretaro after suffering a knock. He will reportedly be out for Saturday’s league match, but the injury appears to be minor. It’s unfortunate news for Gonzalez after a prominent showing in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Gold Cup victory.

Elsewhere, William Yarbrough went the distance for Leon in the team’s victory over Veracruz, leading them to a perfect two-for-two record so far. Also going the full 90 minutes was Edgar Castillo for Monterrey in the team’s draw against Pumas UNAM, leaving his team atop their group.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Americans Abroad:

MEXICO

COPA MX

Jonathan Bornstein did not play or dress in Queretaro’s scoreless draw with Pachuca.