Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Bobby Wood and more

The Bundesliga kicks off on Saturday as several Americans in Germany look to kickstart their club campaigns on a high.

U.S. Men’s National Team stars Bobby Wood, Christian Pulisic and Fabian Johnson could all see the field throughout the weekend as the German league kicks off. One notable name missing will be John Brooks, who is set to miss the first three months of the season due to injury issues.

In England, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face a tough test in the form of Arsenal while David Wagner, Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Newcastle. DeAndre Yedlin is not expected to feature after returning to training earlier this week.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Augsburg on Saturday.

Julian Green and Stuttgart face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday. (Brooks is injured)

Weston McKennie and Schalke face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Caleb Stanko and Freiburg on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Cologne on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face St. Pauli on Friday.

Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright and Sandhausen face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Jerome Kieswetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face Watford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Arsenal on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham face Chelsea on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Leeds United on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Morelia on Friday. (Gonzalez is injured)

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Tijuana face Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres UANL face Pumas on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Veracruz on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Edgar Castillo and Monterrey face William Yarbrough and Leon on Saturday.

ITALY

SERIE A

Josh Perez and Fiorentina face Inter Milan on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Roda JC Kerkade on Friday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Feyenoord on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres and Lokeren face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face KV Kortrijk on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face BK Hacken.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Molde on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Silkeborg on Friday.