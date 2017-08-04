Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

Big time European soccer returns over the weekend as two young U.S. Men’s National Team stars look to seal an early season trophy.

Christian Pulisic leads the way as Borussia Dortmund faces off with Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup. Matt Miazga also faces a Super Cup match in the Netherlands as Vitesse takes on Feyenoord after the former claimed the club’s first ever trophy in their last campaign.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge are also back in action as they look to shake off Champions League elimination while Liga MX continues on with a slew of Americans set to take the field.

Elsewhere, the English Championship and 2. Bundesliga get underway as Eric Lichaj, Tim Ream and Terrence Boyd look to start their club seasons on a high note.

Here’s a closer look at all of the Americans playing in competitive matches this weekend:

ENGLAND

COMMUNITY SHIELD

Gedion Zelalem and Arsenal face Chelsea on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Friday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Derby County on Friday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Norwich City on Saturday.

GERMANY

SUPER CUP

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Friday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Russell Canouse and VfL Bochum face MSV Duisburg on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

DUTCH SUPER CUP

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Feyenoord on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Morelia on Friday.

Paul Arriola, Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Tijuana face Edgar Castillo and Monterrey on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Lobos BUAP on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and KAA Gent face Antwerp on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Kalmar FF on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Hobro on Saturday.