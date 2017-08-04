POWERED BY

Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and more

Big time European soccer returns over the weekend as two young U.S. Men’s National Team stars look to seal an early season trophy.

Christian Pulisic leads the way as Borussia Dortmund faces off with Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup. Matt Miazga also faces a Super Cup match in the Netherlands as Vitesse takes on Feyenoord after the former claimed the club’s first ever trophy in their last campaign.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge are also back in action as they look to shake off Champions League elimination while Liga MX continues on with a slew of Americans set to take the field.

Elsewhere, the English Championship and 2. Bundesliga get underway as Eric Lichaj, Tim Ream and Terrence Boyd look to start their club seasons on a high note.

Here’s a closer look at all of the Americans playing in competitive matches this weekend:

ENGLAND

COMMUNITY SHIELD

Gedion Zelalem and Arsenal face Chelsea on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Friday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Derby County on Friday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Norwich City on Saturday.

GERMANY

SUPER CUP

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Friday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Russell Canouse and VfL Bochum face MSV Duisburg on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

DUTCH SUPER CUP

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face Feyenoord on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Morelia on Friday.

Paul Arriola, Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido and Tijuana face Edgar Castillo and Monterrey on Friday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Lobos BUAP on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and KAA Gent face Antwerp on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and IFK Goteborg face Kalmar FF on Sunday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen and Randers face Hobro on Saturday.

11 comments
  • johnnyrazor

    Jonathan Gonzalez also plays for Monterrey the US U20 player has made three starts including the Copa Mx probably time to add him to the weekly list.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • IvanRG

      Guido has been getting good minutes, Joe Corona started the last game. Tonight’s game could see Arriola, Corona and Orozco all starting.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
  • David M

    Arsenal’s website doesn’t even list Zelalem as the first-team member. Why do we always see “Gedion Zelalem and Arsenal face…” here?

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • Johnnyrazor

    Wooten with the game winner for Sandhausen. Boyd and Gooch on their respective benches. No Gaines again this week.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • Helium-3

    With all that money Barcelona have from the Neymar sale, how likely now will they pursue Pulisic for $ 30 Million USD? I think Mbappe and Dembele will be too much so will they go after Pulisic???

    Inquiring minds want to know.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • johnnyrazor

      Seems pretty unlikely, he would probably be somewhere around their 10th choice at best.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
    • Lost in Space

      With the $ Barcelona got from the sale of Neymar they’ll be able to afford nearly anyone they want. If they’re going to sign a Borussia Dortmund player they’re more likely to sign Aubameyang or Dembélé. If either of these 2 are sold it’ll elevate Pulisic’s position within BVB.
      That said, many are thinking that Barca go after Liverpool’s Coutinho….which could then open door of Pulisic or Dembélé being sold to them, this would them with their old coach.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
      • johnnyrazor

        Dembele was brought in under Tuchel, but your overall point holds, more time for CP if any of those happen.

        Like

        · ·

