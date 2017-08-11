Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Geoff Cameron, Danny Williams and more

The return of the Premier League sees several Americans return to action while the DFB-Pokal headlines a German schedule featuring plenty of U.S. Men’s National Team regulars.

Premier League action begins on Friday, but the American contingent begins their season on Saturday as Danny Williams, David Wagner and Huddersfield Town face off with Crystal palace. Meanwhile, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City look to begin their Premier League campaign with a tough test against Everton.

In Germany, the DFB-Pokal begins with plenty of Americans set to take part. Stars like Christian Pulisic, John Brooks, Fabian Johnson and Bobby Wood mainly take on lower league opposition, and it remains to be seen who will play just one week ahead of the start of Bundesliga play.

Elsewhere, Matt Miazga and Vitesse kickstart Eredivisie play while Joe Corona, Michael Orozco and Tijuana play their first game since Paul Arriola’s departure.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams, David Wagner and Huddersfield Town face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Everton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth face West Brom on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham on Sunday. (Yedlin is injured)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Reading on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Norwich City on Sunday.

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Rot-Weiss Essen on Friday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face 1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Germania Halberstadt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face TuS Erndtebruck on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Armini Bielefeld on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinzie Gaines and Darmstadt face SSV Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Wurzburg Kickers on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright and Sandhausen face 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Eintracht Norderstedt on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face VfL Osnabruch on Sunday.

Julian Green and Stuttgart face Energie Cottbus on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona, Michael Orozco, Amando Moreno and Club Tijuana face Puebla on Friday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Morelia on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo, Jonathan Gonzalez and Monterrey face Chivas de Guadlajara on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Jose Torres and Tigres UANL on Saturday.

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Necaxa on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Veracruz on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face NAC Breda on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face Willem II on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte-Waregem on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Gent face Mechelen on Saturday. (Saief is injured)

Juan Pablo Torres and KSC Lokoren face Mouscron on Saturday.

NORWAY

Rubio Rubin and Stabaek face Haugesund on Sunday.