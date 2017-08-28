Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson and more

With World Cup qualifiers looming, several U.S. Men’s National Team stars made big impacts over the weekend, but none bigger than Bobby Wood.

The USMNT forward scored a goal in a Hamburg win, leading his side to a 3-1 victory over FC Koln on Friday. He was one of several USMNT regulars to step up over the weekend as Christian Pulisic helped lead Borussia Dortmund to a win while Geoff Cameron helped anchor Stoke City to a draw.

On the injury front, two big-name USMNT regulars featured just before linking up with the USMNT. Omar Gonzalez went a full 90 as Pachuca fell to Club Tijuana on Friday while the returning Fabian Johnson made a substitute appearance for Borussia Monchengladbach in his return from a back injury.

Elsewhere, Romain Gall provided an assist in Sweden, Timmy Chandler went a full 90 in defeat and youngster Jonathan Gonzalez continued his rise with another 90 minutes for Monterrey.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over FC Koln on Friday.

Right place, right time! @BobbyS_Wood buries his first goal of the season. More on Bobby: https://t.co/yGIsatUSt4https://t.co/gS1r26CKsY — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) August 25, 2017

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress for Wolfsburg on Saturday. (Brooks is injured)

Fabian Johnson entered as an 80th minute substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-2 draw against Augsburg on Saturday.

Julian Green did not dress in Stuttgart’s 1-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 4-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Hannover on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd entered in the 88th minute of Darmstadt’s 2-1 win over MSV Duisburg on Friday.

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt on Friday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 1-0 win over SpVgg Greuther Furth on Friday.

Haji Wright entered as a 56th minute substitute in Sandhausen’s 2-1 win over Fortunat Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for Sandhausen on Saturday. (Wooten is injured)

Jerome Kiesewetter dressed but did not play for Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Danny Williams entered as a 61st minute substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress for Newcastle’s 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday. (Yedlin is injured)

Geof Cameron started and played 69 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lynden Gooch entered as a 55th minute substitute in Sunderland’s 3-0 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 2-1 loss to Club Tijuana on Friday

Joe Corona entered as a 74th minute substitute for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Michael Orozco did not dress for Club Tijuana on Friday. (Orozco is injured)

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jonathan Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo started and played 90 minutes for Monterrey on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 2-1 win over Club Leon on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna on Saturday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play for Club Leon on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes in Queretaro’s 0-0 draw with Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 3-2 win over Lobos on Saturday.

Rodrigo Lopez started and played 45 minutes in Toluca’s 2-1 win over Puebla on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga entered in the 46th minute of Vitesse’s 2-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-2 draw with Heracles on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play for Excelsior on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Juan Pablo Torres entered in the 90th minute of Lokoren’s 3-0 win over Eupen on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 2-2 draw with Malmo on Sunday.

Romain Gall played 90 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Sunsvall’s 2-1 win over Orebro.

DENMARK

SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen started and played 79 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Helsingor on Saturday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin entered as a 77th minute substitute in Stabaek’s 3-1 loss to Lillestrom on Saturday.