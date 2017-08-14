Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Bobby Wood, Timmy Chandler, Geoff Cameron and more

While an injury to a U.S. Men’s National Team regular headlined the weekend, there were some positives to take away from the contingent of Americans Abroad.

John Brooks’ thigh injury put a damper on the American view of DFB-Pokal action, but goals from Timmy Chandler and Bobby Wood served as positive highlights throughout the opening round of the German Cup. Five Americans saw the field throughout the first weekend of the tournament, although Wood, who scored from the penalty spot, saw his run end prematurely with an early defeat.

In England, Geoff Cameron’s Premier League campaign began with a start and a loss while David Wagner, Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town provided a shocking win to begin life in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath earned another win over Club Brugge, Tim Ream started in a 1-1 draw and youngster Jonathan Gonzalez headlined Liga MX play.

Here’s a full look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams entered as a 57th minute substitute in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to West Brom on Saturday. (Hyndman is injured)

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday. (Yedlin is injured)

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play for Tottenham on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 4-3 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre did not dress for Fulham on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch entered as an 84th minute substitute in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Norwich City on Sunday.

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Fabian Johnson entered as a 90th minute substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Rot-Weiss Essen on Friday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over 1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 2-1 win over Germania Halberstadt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 win over TuS Erndtebruck on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 win over Armini Bielefeld on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd dressed but did not play in Darmstadt’s 3-1 defeat against SSV Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

McKinzie Gaines started and played 57 minutes for Darmstadt on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 3-0 win over Wurzburg Kickers on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress in Sandhausen’s 2-1 against 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 on Sunday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen on Sunday.

John Brooks started and was injured in the 37th minute of Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Norderstedt on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Ingolstadt’s 2-1 win over 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Bobby Wood played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Hamburg’s 3-1 loss to VfL Osnabruch on Sunday.

Julian Green dressed but did not play in Stuttgart’s 2-2 (4-3 on penalty kicks) win over Energie Cottbus on Sunday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Joe Corona started and played 90 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Puebla on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Alejandro Guido entered as a 72nd minute substitute for Club Tijuana on Friday.

Jonathan Bornstein played 90 minutes in Queretaro’s 2-1 win over Morelia on Saturday.

Jonathan Gonzalez played 90 minutes in Monterrey’s 4-1 win over Chivas de Guadlajara on Saturday.

Edgar Castillo dressed but did not play for Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress in Pachuca’s 2-1 win over Tigres on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress for Tigres on Saturday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-0 win over Necaxa on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana dressed but did not play in Santos Laguna’s 3-2 loss to Veracruz on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Santos Laguna on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga entered as an 82nd minute substitute in Vitesse’s 3-1 win over NAC Breda on Saturday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 win over Willem II on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Zulte-Waregem on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Gent’s 1-1 draw with Mechelen on Saturday. (Saief is injured)

Juan Pablo Torres dressed but did not play in KSC Lokoren’s 2-0 loss to Mouscron on Saturday.

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

Rubio Rubin did not dress in Stabaek’s 2-2 draw with Haugesund on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPER LIGA

Perry Kitchen started and played 90 minutes in Randers 0-0 draw with Brondby on Sunday.