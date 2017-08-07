Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Christian Pulisic, Andrew Wooten and more

Christian Pulisic started his club season off with a goal, but it wasn’t enough to lift Borussia Dortmund to a season-opening trophy.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star opened the scoring of Saturday’s German SuperCup with a finish following a Bayern Munich mistake. However, it wouldn’t prove enough for Dortmund, who surrendered a late lead before falling in penalty kicks to the reigning Bundesliga champions. In the Netherlands, Matt Miazga also came up short in SuperCup action, as Vitesse fell to Feyenoord with the American on the bench.

In the German second division, Andrew Wooten and Jerome Kiesewetter stepped up to lead their team to victories. The former had an eventful match, joining as a substitute before scoring the lone goal and picking up an injury in a win over Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt. Kiesewetter, meanwhile, provided an assist to lead Fortuna Dusseldorf to a win.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream played all 90 minutes in Fulham’s season-opening draw, Terrence Boyd earned a substitute appearance and Paul Arriola started in a lopsided Club Tijuana loss.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s action:

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Millwall on Friday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Friday.

Tim Ream played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

Luca de la Torre did not dress for Fulham.

GERMANY

SUPER CUP

Christian Pulisic played 90 minutes and scored A GOAL in Borussia Dortmund’s penalty kick loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Andrew Wooten entered as a 54th minute substitute, scored A GOAL and was subbed off in the 85th minute of Sandhausen’s 1-0 win over Ingolstadt on Friday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Ingolstadt.

Terrence Boyd entered as a 78th minute substitute in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern on Friday

McKinzie Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Russell Canouse did not dress for VfL Bochum in a 1-1 draw at MSV Duisburg on Saturday.

Mael Corboz dressed but did not play for Duisburg.

Jerome Kiesewetter played 74 minutes and provided AN ASSIST in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-0 victory over FC Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

DUTCH SUPER CUP

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Vitesse’s penalty kick loss to Feyenoord on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Jorge Villafana dressed but did not play in Santos Laguna’s 1-1 draw with Morelia on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Santos Laguna.

Paul Arriola started and played 90 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-0 loss to Monterrey on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes for Club Tijuana.

Joe Corona started and played 61 minutes for Club Tijuana.

Alejandro Guido entered as a 61st minute substitute for Club Tijuana.

Edgar Castillo did not dress for Monterrey.

Jonathan Gonzalez entered as an 82nd minute substitute for Monterrey.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’s 1-1 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein started and played 90 minutes for Queretaro.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 3-2 loss to Lobos BUAP on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JULIPER LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Eupen on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in KAA Gent’s 1-0 loss to Antwerp on Sunday.

Juan Torres dressed but did not play in Lokeren’s 1-0 loss to Kortrijk.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud played 90 minutes in IFK Goteborg’s 1-0 loss to Kalmar FF on Sunday.

Romain Gall played 60 minutes in Sundsvall’s 1-1 draw with Sundsvall

Brendan Hines-Ike played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-2 draw with Elfsborg.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPERLIGA

Perry Kitchen played 90 minutes in Randers’ 2-0 loss to Hobro on Saturday.

NORWAY

Rubio Rubin did not dress in Stabaek’s 3-1 loss to Sandefjord on Sunday.