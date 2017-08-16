Aron Johannsson hoping to stay in Germany as Werder Bremen departure appears imminent

Aron Johannsson isn’t happy with his situation at Werder Bremen.

The American international striker was an unused substitute for Bremen’s 3-0 German Cup victory over Würzburger Kickers on Saturday afternoon and he spoke out about his status at the club this week.

“It was a clear signal that I do not get a chance here anymore,” he said on Tuesday, according to DeichStube, “but as it looks, I’m no longer wanted here. This makes me very disappointed and makes me sad. “

The forward has only made 15 total appearance in two seasons in Germany since arriving from AZ Alkmaar.

“I’d like to stay in Germany,” he added. “I don’t know what will happen. I only know that I need to play and I am no longer able to do that in Bremen.”