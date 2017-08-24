Bruce Arena not expecting to have DeAndre Yedlin for September World Cup Qualifiers

Bruce Arena is not expected to have DeAndre Yedlin in his side for the next slate of World Cup Qualifiers.

The U.S. Men’s National Team manager told CBSSports.com that Yedlin will not be available for selection when the Americans face Costa Rica and Honduras over Labor Day weekend.

Yedlin injured his hamstring during Newcastle United’s preseason and he missed out on their first two Premier League matches. He started 21 games for the Magpies last season, scoring once and providing five assists. He last played for the USMNT in a friendly when they drew Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

With Yedlin sidelined, the U.S. right back position is one Arena will have to deal with heading into a pair of qualifiers against teams with dangerous wingers. Graham Zusi played well at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and stands a good chance at getting the starting nod, while Tim Chandler remains a possibility despite his past struggles with the national team.

Arena will release the squad for the next round of qualifiers on Sunday.