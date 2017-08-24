Bruce Arena not expecting to have DeAndre Yedlin for September World Cup Qualifiers

Bruce Arena is not expected to have DeAndre Yedlin in his side for the next slate of World Cup Qualifiers.
The U.S. Men’s National Team manager told CBSSports.com that Yedlin will not be available for selection when the Americans face Costa Rica and Honduras over Labor Day weekend.
Yedlin injured his hamstring during Newcastle United’s preseason and he missed out on their first two Premier League matches. He started 21 games for the Magpies last season, scoring once and providing five assists. He last played for the USMNT in a friendly when they drew Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11.
With Yedlin sidelined, the U.S. right back position is one Arena will have to deal with heading into a pair of qualifiers against teams with dangerous wingers. Graham Zusi played well at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and stands a good chance at getting the starting nod, while Tim Chandler remains a possibility despite his past struggles with the national team.
Arena will release the squad for the next round of qualifiers on Sunday.
Please God don’t make me have to watch Graham Zusi play RB for the NT again. Can’t wait for those explosive runs and overlaps Zusi makes down the wing and the one v one moves he puts on defenders as he gets into position to get his cross in, really a great RB that Zusi (tongue in cheek). Well if our NT setup wasn’t so MLS biased maybe we could see one the better RB from the Bundesliga play that position for us, maybe if we where nicer to the guy instead of throwing shade his way he’d actually give a damn.
If you’re talking about Timmy Chandler, what has he ever done in a US jersey that would give you the idea he’s an upgrade on Zusi?
I dunno if it’s a question of the fact that he rarely if ever seems to travel well, or if he just never transplanted well, but for whatever reason Chandler’s a liability for the USA most times…and rarely if ever seems even close to the guy he is in the Bundesliga, where I will admit he often looks good.
Zusi’s another of those guys everyone loves to hate at the moment right now. I never understood it. I wish he had a little more speed, especially catch-up speed. I wish he was a little less raw as a defender, but he’s still been doing that job less than a year and he’s improving in leaps and bounds at it. Why the hate?
Let’s be honest, At no point is Zusi close to the level of Chandler, unfortunately TC hasn’t shown well consistently with the Nats and he seemingly has lacked heart or turned down call ups for multiple reasons. JK called him out years ago regarding if his heart was into playing, and TC did himself no favors with the scared to fly comment as well. All this to say that yes, Chandler should be called in because of ability and success in the Bundesliga but at the same time his past performances and weird passes on a few call ups makes you wonder if it’s worth it to continue including him.
I also would like to challenge anybody to show me on what planet did Zusi show well in the GC?? We all know that him making all tourney team for the Gold Cup was misleading because of the lack of first teamers playing in the tournament for every team to begin with and if we’re being honest the Concacaf region is not littered with class RB’s either
Everyone’s whining about Zusi, but I’m more concerned about Yedlin losing too much ground to reclaim his spot on a recently promoted club.
I was concerned about this when the stated his injury length/timeframe, and I’m even more concerned now. Hopefully, I’m wrong.
