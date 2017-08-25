Cameron Carter-Vickers officially joins Sheffield United on loan

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is heading to Sheffield United for next season.

Tottenham Hotspur officially loaned the 19-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team prospect to the League Championship club on Friday.

Carter-Vickers hasn’t seen much time with Tottenham so far. He made four cup appearances last season, but has yet to see any action in the Premier League. Spurs are still high on him and think he can become one of the best centerbacks in the Premier League.

The loan is for the entire season, but Tottenham can recall him in January.

Carter-Vickers has been a regular at the U.S. U-23 and U-20 levels for the United States, but has yet to make his USMNT debut despite receiving his first call up last fall.