Carli Lloyd nominated for 2017 Best FIFA Women's Player

Carli Lloyd is one step closer to retaining her title as the world’s best female soccer player.

The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder is one of ten finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award, which she won last year. Lloyd is the only USWNT player among the top 10.

National team coaches, players, and fans will vote on the award between now and September 7. The field will be narrowed to three finalists and the winner will be announced at the annual FIFA Football Awards on October 23.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Lucy Bronze (ENG – Manchester City Women)

Deyna Castellanos (VEN – Santa Clarita Blue Heat)

Pernille Harder (DEN – Linkopings / VfL Wolfsburg (Women))

Sam Kerr (AUS – Perth Glory / Sky Blue FC)

Carli Lloyd (USA – Houston Dash / Manchester City Women)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER – Olympique Lyonnais Feminin)

Lieke Martens (NED – FC Barcelona Femeni)

Vivianne Miedema (NED – Arsenal Women)

Wendie Renard (FRA – Olympique Lyonnais Feminin)

Jodie Taylor (ENG – Arsenal Women)