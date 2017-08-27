Christian Pulisic, Fabian Johnson, Omar Gonzalez headline USMNT squad for September World Cup qualifiers

With just four games remaining in the World Cup qualifying push, Bruce Arena didn’t produce any surprises ahead of a pair of vital September matches.
Christian Pulisic, Fabian Johnson and Bobby Wood headline the 26-man USMNT squad for the upcoming pair of World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras. The U.S. first hosts Los Ticos at Red Bull Arena on Sept. 1 before traveling to Honduras for a matchup with Los Caratchos four days later.
“I think we’re bringing in a good roster, one that has depth in every position and in which all 26 players have been with the National Team in 2017,” Arena said. “I think we have the right understanding as a group as to what needs to be done, and hopefully we can be successful in these next two games.”
The roster sees the return of a slew of European-based players following this summer’s Gold Cup. The CONCACAF tournament featured an MLS-heavy squad, one which included Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Darlington Nagbe, who return to lead the current roster.
Meanwhile, European-based players like Pulisic, Wood and Geoff Cameron return to the fold for the first time since June’s World Cup qualifying matches against Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico. Johnson and Omar Gonzalez return to the team after recently overcoming injury issues while DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks miss out due to injuries of their own.
As things stand, the USMNT sits third in the Hexagonal standings, three points behind second-place Costa Rica and one point ahead of fourth-place Panama.
Here’s a closer look at the full USMNT squad for the upcoming qualifiers:
GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)
FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)
With 26 men being brought in is Bruce setting up two different line ups again? The extra men make sense given FJ and Omar’s recent returns from injury to have extra cover.
Biggest Surprises: Wondo over Zardes, Roldan over Rowe, Rimando over Hamid (None really hugely surprising)
Biggest Questions: Who starts at RB? Where does CP play?
zusi, beasley, gonzalez, ream, mccarty, besler, wondo… old faces, old poor performaces
Yes, pretty depressing. But might as well get used to it for the next year. The entire roster is old, tired, static, and just not very good.
Don’t care Timmy C has been poor in multiple performances with USMNT. He is many times better than Zusi, who will be starting. McKennie should be here. Horvath should be starting. I know nothing about this young kid starting in Mexico, but he should be in. Danny Williams.
But again, this is Bruce, so we just gotta bend over and take it. Just follow the kids abroad and get excited for the next cycle with a new coach. Cuz there legit nothing happening here besides the same thing that happened 4 and 8 years ago. Same players, just older and not nearly as good, with a coach determined to continue using them.
dude, McKinnie hasn’t even started a game at a level higher than 4th division in Germany. Let the guy settle there and prove himself. He’s played all of about 40 minutes of first division football.
howard; lichaj, besler (i have choose one) , cameron, villafana; bradley, nagbe, pulisic, Johnson; wood and dempsey
This roster continues to show Bruces biggest fault….He continues to call up players who are not equal to the task strictly for the fact that they are Veterans.
Rimando – Continues to be a joke of a selection. Any number of Young Keepers are as good/better. Horvath, Hamid, Gonzalez, Steffen….give them a chance to become part of the pool already.
Beasley – As much as I have been a fan of DMB this is insane. I realize that he’s a veteran with loads of experience, but come on. Call up Garza or someone else.
Hedges – had a very poor GC against weak CONCACAF opponents. I see no reason to believe that he’ll do any better against the likes of CR. Would have preferred to see Miazga get the call.
Bedoya – was poor during the GC and has not been particularly good at the club level. Another prime chance to bring in younger options….Rowe, Gooch, etc…
McCarty – Another player who showed poorly during the GC. Should have seen Williams given a look or maybe J. Gonzalez. Dax isn’t worthy of a roster spot.
Roldan – Didn’t really show well in the GC, but wasn’t bad either. I’ve got less issue with his inclusion strictly from the fact he’s at least youngish and versatile. Still there are better options within the pool.
Wondo – This is just insane. Wondo has been and will remain crap at the international level. There are any number of players who would have been better options….Dwyer, ArJo, Gooch, Wright. There is no reason to continue to call up a 35 yr old 5th string striker. NONE.
I’m tired os seeing these types of players constantly called up by Bruce. If we never give young players a chance to train/integrate into the team we’re going to see these types of worthless players as part of the WC team next year.
All spot on. Not even mentioning that Zusi is horrendous, Horvath should be starting over Howard/Guzan, etc. I don’t care these old guys have “been through it before” and are veterans. It does not matter. Keep avoiding incorporating new kids who are already better and have much higher ceilings, and we will be stuck with this exact squad come WC18. Which is exactly what will happen.
Which BL teams would start Zusi or Lichaj at RB?
Which BL teams would carry Zusi or Lichaj at backup RB?
Wondos form has never carried over to the Nats but he gets called in-but the others at his spot are Wood Jozy Deuce and Morris.
Chandler – the same, but Zusi or Lichaj? Especially considering Chandler is in his prime and is playing really really good…Top half of RBs in the BL, led the BL last year with 119 crosses, Frankfurt considers him a “stalwart” in their D….
This was the perfect time to at least bring him in and take a look for yourself Bruce…locking him out from now is a stupid move. Yea Fabian can go back to RB, meaning our wide bench players are Bedoys and Arriola.
Yea you can play Cam there…and take away our best CB.
I like Bruce but this is a stupid move…
I remember JK once said one of the reasons for him not taking the US job the first time before the Bob bradley era was that he wasnt given complete control of roster selection which implies US Soccer has or had a significant imfluence on who gets called up. Ultimately JK signed and US Soccer ahreed to give him that control in their second round of negotiations after the Bradley era. Perhaps we are back to the former setup with the US Soccer influence on Arena.
No Chandler call up is diabolical. Starting Lichaj or Zusi over Chandler for either of tbese WC qualifiers in which we sit 3rd currently is neglection of duty and fireable imo.
Roldon, Zusi, and Wondo are ridiculous callups. McCarty, Hedges, and Morris are questionable too. No Chandler, no Danny Williams.
It feels like Don Garber is picking our national team call ups for the benefit of promoting MLS.
You could argue Fransico Torres and dare I say Jonathon Bornstein even Orazco are more deserving of call ups give there starts in LigaMx than Roldon or Zusi. Alfredo Morales has more than 20 Bundesliga starts and over a thousand Bundesliga minutes, what gives. Sacha Klesjtan has the third most Champions League minutes after Jones and Beasley among active players but was completely wasted by three managers now.
F–ck, Zusi is going to be our starting Rb for a WC qualifier we must win.
Torres hardly plays or even makes the bench for Tigres anymore, Orozco hasn’t dressed the last two weeks for either league or cup matches so that would suggest some sort of injury. Kljestan played in the Champions League three years ago and has one goal and five assists for Red Bulls this year which is not very good numbers for CAM.
What we don’t know is if Chandler or Williams is even interested in playing for the national team anymore. Both have had at least allegedly turned down call ups.
For Chandler, he does not play RB, I know RW in a 3-5-2 isn’t a drastic change, but he is required to play a very different role for Frankfurt than he would in a 4-4-2 for the US. Arena has said he wants guys playing the position they play for their club so that may factor as well.
Williams is trying to earn consistent minutes with a new club, yes it is a break, but very few players from Huddersfield will be called away for national team duty, so training sessions will be important for a player like Williams (same could be said of Miazga and Wright). I didn’t see it but I had also heard that a position switch might also be going on for Williams so that might be a reason for him to want to stay in England this week.
Hopefully, Bruce will address some of the reasons for players being left out. There is plenty of time to test out younger players in Europe should they earn those chances in November, March and next May.
