Christian Pulisic reiterates commitment to Borussia Dortmund amid Liverpool interest

Christian Pulisic remains a transfer target of one of England’s biggest clubs, but the U.S. Men’s National Team star isn’t looking for a move any time soon.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Pulisic reiterated that he’s committed to Borussia Dortmund despite rumored interest from Liverpool. Pulisic signed a new deal with the club in January that will keep him in Germany until 2020, and Pulisic says he’s determined to hold up his end of that contract at a club he sees as home.

“Yes, I have read that as well,” Pulisic told Sport Bild of the Liverpool speculation. “What more can I say? I’m focused on the start of the season. To make it clear: I am not thinking about changing clubs. I signed a new deal at the beginning of the year through to 2020 in January.

“Last season, I established myself in Dortmund with a top European club, which was always my dream as a little boy. My next goal is to play constantly. ”

Pulisic played 43 times for Dortmund last season, scoring five goals while adding 13 assists for the club in all competitions. He’s expected to play an even bigger part this season, especially with the recent links between fellow young winger Ousmane Dembele and a Barcelona move.

That makes Pulisic a vital piece of manager Peter Bosz’s system, and Pulisic is content to play wherever the Bosz sees fit throughout the upcoming Bundesliga season.

“I have no preferred position,” Pulisic said. “I think I am very flexible in the attack. Peter Bosz looks at me on the outside.”

Pulisic and Dortmund kick off the Bundesliga season on Saturday against Wolfsburg.