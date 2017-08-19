Christian Pulisic scores in Dortmund's Bundesliga opener

It didn’t take Christian Pulisic long to find the back of the net in Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga opener.

The 18-year-old scored his first goal and his club’s first goal of the season on Saturday, as he hit a confident shot off a Mario Gotze pass from the right side of the box off the left post and into the net.

THE KID STRIKES AGAIN! Pulisic scores Dortmund's first Bundesliga goal of the season. @cpulisic_10 🇺🇸 #WOBBVB https://t.co/CrJF3PThvp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 19, 2017

The goal is a great sign for the U.S. Men’s National Team in a week full of injury news with the next set of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches in two weeks.