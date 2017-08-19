POWERED BY

Christian Pulisic scores in Dortmund's Bundesliga opener

It didn’t take Christian Pulisic long to find the back of the net in Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga opener.

The 18-year-old scored his first goal and his club’s first goal of the season on Saturday, as he hit a confident shot off a Mario Gotze pass from the right side of the box off the left post and into the net.

The goal is a great sign for the U.S. Men’s National Team in a week full of injury news with the next set of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches in two weeks.

  baracus

    He had an assist for the third goal too. Incredible to watch an American play at this level. 18? This kid is 18. So awesome.

