D.C. United signs goalkeeper Steve Clark

Steve Clark is heading back to MLS.
The former Columbus Crew keeper has signed on with D.C. United. The 31-year-old goalkeeper left the Crew last year for AC Horsens in the Danish Super League. He started 17 matches in Denmark before returning to the States. That was his second stint in Scandinavia as his professional career began in Norway with Honefoss.
“Steve is a veteran goalkeeper with both MLS and international experience,” said Dave Kasper, D.C. United general manager and VP of soccer operations. “His track record in Major League Soccer is impressive and we are pleased to add another quality player to this team and upgrade our depth at the goalkeeper position.”
The native of Mason, Michigan played in Columbus from 2014-2016 and made 100 appearances, including a start in the 2015 MLS Cup Final against Portland Timbers. He had 22 clean sheets while only missing two matches during that time.
While Clark is expected to join as Bill Hamid’s backup, the move could have added significant down the line with Hamid’s contract set to expire at the end of the season. Even if Hamid does stay on with D.C., the goalkeeper’s U.S. Men’s National Team commitments and history of injury issues make Clark a valuable veteran backup.
D.C. returns to action this weekend with a visit to the Colorado Rapids.
This raises more questions than it answers. On the surface, DC would be a lot stronger with Clark as a back-up, and he would still get a good chunk of games assuming Hamid goes to the WC (and possibly injuries), but…
Does this mean Hamid is on his way out? I’m hopeful that he gets a Euro contract at some point, he deserves it. On the other hand I’d like to see him open up Audi Field as well, and it’s a big gamble to make a change with the WC right around the corner.
Are they trying to push Hamid? Clark is not that far below talent-wise and he’s a proven MLS starter, so he’s definitely better competition for the spot than the current 2 & 3.
Are they trying to strong-arm negotiations? Bringing in a threat to the spot could be a negotiation tool, but honestly they should pay him if they want Bill to stay.
Only time will tell – but I’m not that patient, I want to know now!!!
In any case, welcome back to the league Clark.
LikeLike