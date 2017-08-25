David Villa receives Spain call-up for World Cup qualifiers

David Villa is returning to the Spanish National Team.
The NYCFC forward is set to join Spain for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Lichtenstein and Italy. Villa will take the roster spot of Diego Costa, who remains in self imposed exile from Chelsea. The forward has received his first call from Spain since the 2014 World Cup and he currently sits as Spain’s all time leading goal score with 59 goals in 97 appearances.
“We believe that calling up Villa is necessary and appropriate,” Spain manager Julen Lopetegui said. “He’ll give us extra mobility up front and above all he’ll contribute his enthusiasm. We hope and believe he will help us.”
Villa is in excellent form right now and he leads MLS with 19 goals in 24 appearances for New York City FC. As a result of the call-up Villa, would miss matches against Sporting KC and the Portland Timbers at Yankee Stadium.
Wouldn’t it be great if Italy could take note of this for once and finally call up Giovinco? It’s obviously not happening, but we’d have probably the two best MLS players facing off in a huge European qualifier…
Dude, we need him to marry an American girl like Dwyer did and get him moving along the citizenship process so kid can play for us in 3 years. He’d still have some legs left too. Alex Morgan might be available, maybe Press too.
Nevermind he’s cap tied
It’s already been stated above but again, if Villa can be called up by Spain for WCQ’s then what the hell is keeping Italy from calling in Giovinco?! Ignorance and pettiness at it’s best smh
