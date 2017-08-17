DeAndre Yedlin returns to Newcastle training

An injury caused DeAndre Yedlin to miss the start of the Premier League season, but the Newcastle fullback appears to be nearing a return at the most opportune time for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Yedlin returned to Newcastle training on Wednesday after missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury. Given the timeline, it remains to be seen if Yedlin could be fit enough to take part in this weekend’s visit to Huddersfield after missing the team’s opening day loss to Tottenham.

DeAndre Yedlin pictured with Fernandez Martinez [Rehab Fitness Coach] in training today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FPvOKjeG9Y — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 16, 2017

Yedlin’s return to practice also comes just a few weeks out from a pair of key World Cup qualifiers for the USMNT. The U.S. is set to host Costa Rica on Sept. 1 before heading to Honduras for the second match of the qualifying round.

The USMNT backline is already set to be shorthanded for the upcoming qualifiers as John Brooks will miss the next three months due to an injury of his own.

The defender made 32 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season.