Timbers earn draw with Sounders through Diego Valeri equalizer

SEATTLE– In the 99th all-time meeting in a rivalry that has spanned myriad leagues and parts of five decades, the Portland Timbers escaped the Emerald City with a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders in front of 51,797 at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night.

The result leaves the Western Conference standings as they were before the match, with the Sounders (11-7-9, 42 points) holding a slim edge over the Timbers (11-9-8, 41 points) for first place in the conference.

Portland equalized through a Diego Valeri penalty kick in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Referee Mark Geiger awarded the penalty for a Kelvin Leerdam tackle on Darren Mattocks as the Jamaican striker raced into the 6-yard box. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei guessed correctly on the ensuing penalty kick, but Valeri buried a nearly unstoppable shot into the side netting.

Cristian Roldan opened the scoring in the 18th minute on an odd play in front of goal. Nicolas Lodeiro sent in a cross that fell to center back Roman Torres just two yards in front of goal. Three times Torres nudged the ball toward the back of the net — first with a thigh, then twice with his shin — and three times Diego Chara cleared his line. But the third deflection floated back to Roldan, who redirected the ball with his thigh before poking a shot through a tangle of bodies and past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella for the 1-0 lead.

For Portland, the draw is another high point in what has been a roller-coaster 2017, with two hot streaks bookending an expanse of mediocrity. Three straight wins by a combined score of 10-3 to start the season had many pegging the Timbers as early favorites to return to the league final, and they entered Sunday’s match having won four of their last six matches. In between, however, was a four month stretch that saw the Timbers post a meager 4-8-6 record from late March to the end of July. Sunday’s hard-earned road point suggests the Timbers may have permanently put a middling summer in the rearview mirror.

The result was even more promising for the visitors given they took the field missing three key regulars: center back Liam Ridgewell, striker Fanendo Adi, and first-choice goalkeeper Jake Gleeson all sat with injuries picked up in early August. Adi’s absence was especially glaring — the 26-year-old Nigerian has not only provided the Timbers with 10 goals and three assists this season, but has nabbed a club-leading eight goals in just 10 career appearances against the Sounders.

Twice in the opening minutes of the second half Jordan Morris missed chances to regain the lead for the Sounders. In the 47th minute he broke free on a through-ball from Clint Dempsey, but drove a left-footed shot directly to a waiting Attinella. In the 56th minute Nicolas Lodeiro sprung him behind the line but Attinella charged, smothering the second-year striker’s soft chip.

Seattle continued to mount pressure down the stretch, but could never muster more than half-chances against the Timbers’ bunkering defense. Zarek Valentin appeared to get away with a handball in the penalty area in the 89th minute. Moments later Larrys Mabiala nearly scored an own goal, heading a clearance toward goal and forcing Attinella to push the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick.

The Sounders are still riding a club-record 11 match unbeaten streak, still sit in first place in the Western Conference, and have still never lost to Portland at CenturyLink Field in the regular season. But Sunday’s draw was the second disappointing result for the club in five days. Seattle put on perhaps its most impressive display of the season in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps, but could never find an insurance goal after taking an early lead and gave up a late equalizer despite enjoying a man advantage.

Looking forward, both teams are off next weekend due to the international break for World Cup qualifiers. The Timbers then visit NYCFC on Sept. 9, while the Sounders host the LA Galaxy on Sept. 10.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Diego Valeri. On the road in one of the league’s most intimidating venues, and Valeri delivered his 16th goal of the season, cool as a cucumber.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Take your pick of missed Jordan Morris opportunities.

MATCH TO FORGET

Jordan Morris. A rough night in a mostly disappointing sophomore campaign for the 22-year-old Stanford product. Twice had golden opportunities to bag a game-winner in the biggest rivalry in MLS, and twice failed to trouble the goalkeeper.