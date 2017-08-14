EA Sports unveils updated MLS presentation for FIFA 18

MLS is set to undergo a serious upgrade in FIFA 18.

EA Sports revealed on Sunday that the league would receive all new presentation including an exclusive new broadcast package. The game will also feature facial scannings of many more MLS stars while the LA Galaxy’s StubHub Center will join the Vancouver Whitecaps’ BC Place and Seattle Sounders’ CenturyLink Field as playable stadiums.

This year’s edition of FIFA is set to release on Sept. 29.

Here’s a closer look at the new broadcast package featuring MLS upgrades: