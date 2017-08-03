Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge eliminated from UEFA Champions League

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath’s UEFA Champions League run ended prematurely.

Horvath’s Club Brugge was eliminated in the third round of Champions League qualifying following a 5-3 aggregate loss to Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.

Horvath started both legs of the tie. He conceded three goals in the first leg at home and allowed an additional two when the team traveled to Turkey yesterday. Brugge will now head to the Europa League playoff round for the right to play in the Europa League group stage. They will learn their opponent on Friday.

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for Horvath, though. He started and kept a clean sheet in Brugge’s Jupiler League opener against Lokeren on Saturday.

Horvath joined Brugge last January and is the first American to play for the club. He took over the starting job in May and helped seal their spot in Champions League qualifying. He made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in October 2016, when he kept a clean sheet in a friendly victory over Cuba.