Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge eliminated from UEFA Champions League

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath’s UEFA Champions League run ended prematurely.
Horvath’s Club Brugge was eliminated in the third round of Champions League qualifying following a 5-3 aggregate loss to Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.
Horvath started both legs of the tie. He conceded three goals in the first leg at home and allowed an additional two when the team traveled to Turkey yesterday. Brugge will now head to the Europa League playoff round for the right to play in the Europa League group stage. They will learn their opponent on Friday.
It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for Horvath, though. He started and kept a clean sheet in Brugge’s Jupiler League opener against Lokeren on Saturday.
Horvath joined Brugge last January and is the first American to play for the club. He took over the starting job in May and helped seal their spot in Champions League qualifying. He made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut in October 2016, when he kept a clean sheet in a friendly victory over Cuba.
“But he’ll get Champions League experience….”
Which he did (just not group stage experience). They should still qualify for the Europa League which means more high-pressure games, Molde where he was, didn’t even make the qualifying rounds for either.
I think it’s dubious to suggest a home and away loss against some Turkish team I’ve never heard of is really more edifying for one’s career than Houston vs FC Dallas or second division England or something.
The argument only really gathers steam when it’s, say, Fulham vs Juve in the final with Dempsey, or Pulisic playing well into the tournament with Borussia Dortmund, but then how much of that is really the big club experience anyway. If it’s not ManU in Champions League, for teams like this it would be Bayern Munich in their domestic league. So are we really just double-bookkeeping the big club value.
And then x% of the big club signings either end up loaned out or sit the bench. Miazga nominally is Chelsea which is EPL and CL, but in reality they ship him out to Vitesse and Europa. And then there’s the perennial list who don’t play and don’t get loaned. Does Julian Green still exist?
