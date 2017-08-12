European Saturday Rewind: Chelsea shocked by Burnley, Huddersfield wins PL debut and more



It only took two days for the first shock of the 2017/18 English Premier League season.

Defending champs Chelsea suffered a shocking 3-2 home defeat against Burnley on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte saw two of his players sent off, while the Clarets held a 3-0 lead at halftime. Gary Cahill was sent off after 14 minutes for a foul on Steven Defour. Sam Vokes opened the scoring after 24 minutes, before Stephen Ward rifled home a left-footed goal in the 39th-minute. Vokes doubled his tally on the day four minutes later, heading home Defour’s cross past Thibaut Courtois.

Alvaro Morata scored his first league goal for Chelsea after 69 minutes, but the Blues were reduced again later in the second-half when Cesc Fabregas was sent off for earning second yellow card. David Luiz made it 3-2 but that was the closest that Chelsea got in the match.

Elsewhere, Arsenal snatched a late victory in Friday’s season opener against Leicester while Manchester City snuck past Brighton away from home. In German Cup action, both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund cruised to road victories.

Marseille won on the road in France, while Nice fell for the second consecutive week.

Here’s a closer look at Friday and Saturday’s European results:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal used a pair of late goals on Friday to earn a 4-3 home win over Leicester City. An 85th-minute winner from Olivier Giroud sealed three points for Arsene Wenger’s men who pegged the Foxes back twice. Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring after two minutes from a close-range header. Shinji Okazaki leveled the score for Leicester just three minutes later. Jamie Vardy’s close-range finish made it 2-1 before Danny Welbeck leveled it at 2-2 in first half stoppage time. Vardy looked to have given Leicester the lead for good, heading in his second before the hour mark. Aaron Ramsey made it 3-3 from a nice volley before Giroud headed in the winner off the crossbar. Kasper Schmeichel made six saves in the loss for Leicester.

Everton used a 45th-minute winner from Wayne Rooney to defeat Stoke City, 1-0, at Goodison Park. Rooney, who joined from Manchester United this summer, headed home Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross before halftime. It was Rooney’s first goal for the club since 2004 after 13 years in Manchester. Stoke’s best opportunity came to Xherdan Shaqiri who saw his long-range strike palmed away by Jordan Pickford. Jack Butland made three saves in the loss for the Potters.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town cruised to a 3-0 road win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. A brace from summer signing Steve Mounie propelled the Terriers to an impressive season opening win. A 23rd-minute own goal from Joel Ward gave Huddersfield a 1-0 lead before Mounie doubled the lead three minutes later. The former Montpellier striker capped the victory, scoring his second goal of the day after 78 minutes. Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossi made four saves in the clean sheet.

Manchester City started their season off with a win on Saturday, using a pair of second-half goals to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-0. A 70th-minute goal from Sergio Aguero gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 lead before an own-goal off of Lewis Dunk sealed the three points for Manchester City. Brighton only had 22% of match possession, and created just two shots on goal.

Here are all of Saturday’s Premier League results:

Arsenal 4 – Leicester City 3

Watford 3 – Liverpool 3

Chelsea 2 – Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0 – Huddersfield Town 3

Everton 1 – Stoke City 0

Southampton 0 – Swansea City 0

West Bromwich Albion 1 – AFC Bournemouth 0

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – Manchester City 2

GERMAN DFB POKAL

Bayern Munich kicked off play in the German DFB Pokal by rolling past Chemnitzer FC, 5-0. Robert Lewandowski’s 20th-minute free kick gave Bayern a 1-0 lead which they would take into halftime. Kingsley Coman added to the lead after 51 minutes, before Lewandowki added his second just nine minutes later. Franck Ribery made it 4-0 from a right-footed free kick before Mats Hummels headed in Bayern’s fifth and final goal of the afternoon after 89 minutes. Bayern had 13 shots on goal compared to the hosts’ zero.

Defending cup champs Borussia Dortmund used a hat-trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to defeat FC Rielasingen, 4-0, away from home. It was Marc Bartra who opened the scoring after 12 minutes from a left-footed finish. Aubameyang’s first goal came from a 41st-minute penalty kick which gave Dortmund a 2-0 halftime lead. The Gabonese striker finished Mahmoud Dahoud’s assist after 55 minutes for his second goal, before capping his hat trick with a close range finish. Roman Burki made four saves for Dortmund in the victory.

Here are some of Friday and Saturday’s German Cup results:

FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt 0 – Hoffenheim 1

Chemnitzer FC 0 – Bayern Munich 5

FC Rielasingen 0 – Borussia Dortmund 4

Rot-Weiss Essen 1 – Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Karlsruher 0 – Bayer Leverkusen 3 (after extra time)

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Nice fell for the second time in consecutive weeks, losing on Friday to Troyes, 2-1. An 85th-minute winner from Saif-Eddine Khaoui sealed three points for the visitors who are unbeaten in their first two matches. Adama Niane’s long-range strike opened the scoring for Troyes after 55 minutes. Alassane Plea’s 63rd-minute penalty kick drew the hosts level, before Khaoui finished off Niane’s assist. Nice outshot Troyes six-to-four, but remain winless this season.

Lyon used a pair of second-half goals to defeat Rennes, 2-1, at the Stade de la Route-de-Lorient on Friday. Memphis Depay’s 57th-minute free kick opened the scoring for Bruno Genesio’s side before Mariano doubled the lead after 74 minutes. It was the third goal of the season for the former Real Madrid forward. Benjamin Bourigeaud cut the lead to 2-1 for Rennes from a free-kick, but that was the closest the hosts got. Lyon’s Anthony Lopes made four saves in the win.

Marseille made it consecutive league wins to start the season, defeating Nantes, 1-0, on Saturday. Lucas Ocampos’ close-range finish snatched the road win for Marseille who were held for most of the match. Nantes keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu made nine saves in the loss, which is the second for Claudio Ranieri’s side this season.

Here are all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Nice 1 – Troyes 2

Rennes 1 – Lyon 2

Nantes 0 – Marseille 1

Amiens 0 – Angers 2

Bordeaux 2 – Metz 0

Caen 0 – Saint-Etienne 1

Toulouse 1 – Montpellier 0