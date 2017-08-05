Saturday European Rewind: PSG opens with win, Bayern edges Dortmund in Super Cup and more

Paris Saint-Germain used a goal in each half to open the Ligue 1 campaign with a win.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring after 42 minutes, before Javier Pastore doubled the lead late in the second-half to defeat newly-promoted Amiens, 2-0 at the Parc Des Princes.. Newly acquired winger Neymar was not in the 18-man squad, while defender Thiago Silva left with a halftime injury.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Monaco opened with a win as well while Olympique Lyon eased to victory. In the Netherlands, Feyenoord lifted the Dutch Shield after a penalty kick win over Vitesse. Bayern Munich used a pair of Manuel Neuer penalty kick saves to defeat Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup final.In England’s second-tier, Sunderland drew with Derby County on Friday, while Queens Park Rangers defeated Reading at home on Saturday.

Here is a rundown of all Friday and Saturday’s European action:

GERMAN SUPER CUP

Bayern Munich lifted their sixth German SuperCup crown after a 5-4 penalty kick shootout victory over Borussia Dortmund. Niklas Sule converted the winning penalty, while Marc Bartra saw his effort saved by Manuel Neuer. Christian Pulisic became the youngest goalscorer ever in the German SuperCup, finishing after 12 minutes. Robert Lewandowski equalized for Bayern Munich just six minutes from close range. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Dortmund back in front after 71 minutes, converting from the penalty spot after Lewandowski fouled Sokratis inside the box. However, the hosts couldn’t hang onto the lead as an own goal by Dortmund keeper Roman Burki drew Bayern level for a second time. Neuer made two saves in the shootout, while Burki stopped one.

Bayern Munich 2 (5) – Borussia Dortmund 2 (4)

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Defending Ligue 1 champs Monaco used a pair of second-half goals to come back and defeat Toulouse, 3-2, on Friday. However, the hosts had to fight back twice in order to start their season with three points. Zinedine Machach opened the scoring for Toulouse after six minutes, finishing Andy Delort’s assist to the bottom left corner. Leonardo Jardim’s men fought back though as Jemerson’s 28th-minute header drew Monaco level at 1-1. Delort put Toulouse back in front with a long-range beauty of his own at the 53rd-minute mark. Radamel Falcao headed Monaco level for a second time, before Kamil Glik headed in the match-winner after 70 minutes.

Lyon cruised to a 4-0 home win over newly promoted Strasbourg on Saturday. Mariano opened the scoring after 23 minutes, scoring from a long-range effort. Nabil Fekir doubled the lead in the 59th minute from the penalty spot before Mariano added to the lead two minutes later. Fekir doubled his tally on the afternoon, finishing Maxwel Cornet’s assist in stoppage time. Strasbourg recorded one shot on goal, while Lyon had seven.

Saint-Etienne used a fourth-minute goal from Jonathan Bamba to defeat visiting Nice, 1-0 on Saturday. Bamba’s close range finish was all the hosts needed to defeat the visitors. Nice only recorded two shots on goal, while Mario Balotelli was not in the 18-man squad. St. Etienne next travels to Caen, while Nice host Troyes on August 11th.

Here are all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Monaco 3 – Toulouse 2

PSG 2 – Amiens 0

Lyon 4 – Strasbourg 0

Metz 1 – Guingamp 3

Montpellier 1 – Caen 0

St. Etienne 1 – Nice 0

Troyes 1 – Rennes 1

DUTCH SHIELD

Defending Eredivisie champs Feyenoord used a 1-1 (4-2) penalty shootout victory to defeat Vitesse in Saturday’s Johan Cruyff Shield. Jens Toornstra opened the scoring for the hosts, scoring past Eloy Room after seven minutes. Vitesse drew level in the second-half as Alexander Buttner scored from the spot after referee Danny Makkelie reviewed the previous play’s footage. After neither side could find a winner, the match went to penalties for the first time in the trophy match’s history. Tim Matavz and Milot Rashica both missed penalties for Vitesse, while Nicolai Jorgensen scored the winning penalty. Both teams start their domestic campaign next weekend.

Feyenoord 1 – Vitesse 1 (Feyenoord win 4-2 on penalty kicks).

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunderland used a 42nd-minute penalty kick goal from Lewis Grabban to earn a point against Derby County on Friday. Grabban’s penalty kick was earned after Jacob Butterfield was whistled for a handball inside the box. It also cancelled out Bradley Johnson’s 11th-minute opener for Derby, who had taken the lead via a counter attack. Both sides recorded four shots on goal, and each had to settle for a point apiece.

QPR benefited from a brace from Conor Washington to defeat 10-man Reading, 2-0 at Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday. Washington’s first goal came 22 minutes in, as the striker headed Pawel Wszolek’s cross to the bottom left corner. The match flipped on its head just before the hour mark, as Tiago Ilori was sent off after a foul on Wszolek, awarding QPR a penalty kick. Washington stepped up and blasted the ensuing spot kick into the top right corner. The hosts travel to Sheffield Wednesday on August 12th, looking to make it back-to-back victories. Reading hosts Fulham on the same date, looking to bounce back from this tough defeat.

Newly promoted Sheffield United started off their campaign on a high note, defeating Brentford, 1-0 at Bramall Lane. A 39th-minute winner from Billy Sharp was all the hosts needed to defeat the London visitors. Sharp headed home Leon Clarke’s cross to the top right corner which gave the hosts all three points. United’s Jamal Blackman made five saves in the clean sheet.

Here are all of Friday and Saturday’s English Championship results:

Sunderland 1 – Derby County 1

Nottingham Forest 1 – Millwall 0

Bristol City 3 – Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 0 – Cardiff City 1

Fulham 1 – Norwich City 1

Ipswich Town 1 – Birmingham 0

Preston North End 1 – Sheffield Wednesday 0

QPR 2 – Reading 0

Sheffield United 1 – Brentford 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 – Middlesbrough 0

Aston Villa 1 – Hull City 1

Round 1 concludes on Sunday as Bolton hosts Leeds United.