Fabian Johnson back in training with Borussia Monchengladbach

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Fabian Johnson is set to return to full training with Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Johnson missed the tema’s victory over Cologne last weekend with a back problems and has not trained with the team since Aug.17. Johnson scored four goals and chipped in four assists in 35 combined appearances across all competitions in 2016/17.

However, speaking at a news conference ahead of the weekend match at Augsburg, Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking said: “Fabian should be back in training today. He would then be an option for the matchday squad.”

Johnson has earned 56 caps for the USMNT. The U.S. currently sits in the third and final automatic CONCACAF qualifying spot, one point ahead of Panama, and play Costa Rica on Sept. 1 at Red Bull Arena.

