Freddy Adu: Sandecja Nowy Sacz interest was 'a recipe for disaster'

While Freddy Adu’s search for a new team continues, he departs Poland confidant he made the right decision to walk away from his latest possibility.
The 28-year old American was recently on trial with Polish first-division newcomers Sandecja Nowy Sacz, but quickly found that he was unwanted, at least by the team’s manager Radoslaw Mroczkowski, reports Goal. The coach apparently had no knowledge of Adu’s trial, which was organized by sporting director Arkadiusz Alexander, and was less than pleased, to put it mildly.
“It’s a joke,” Mroczkowski told Polish website Sportowefakty.pl. “I read in the media about his trial. I asked the sporting director why he did not tell me anything [about Adu]. After all, he sent me a text message that there ‘will be a player on trial’ and that they all knew. Marketing knew, the staff at the club knew. Only the coach did not know who the trialist was.”
Adu knew the trial was off to a bad start immediately after disembarking from his plane. His requests for a lack of media presence were ignored, and it became obvious to Adu that the primary reason for his visit was not a serious offer of playing time, but publicity.
“As soon as I walked out of the airport I knew something wasn’t right because I was told to take a picture with a team scarf,” Adu told Goal. “I made it clear I wanted no press or pictures or anything but that went ignored. A few hours later I found out the coach made some comments about me which was pretty clear that he didn’t know I was coming … or I was not the player he asked for.”
“I waited three hours at the stadium just to meet with the technical director who was in a meeting with the coach, and that’s when I found out that they weren’t all on the same page. I couldn’t be in a situation like that because I’ve been there before and it’s a recipe for disaster.”
To Adu, it was a familiar situation. After news of the failed trial spread, Adu took to Twitter to explain the similarities of this situation to others he had experienced in his journeyman career. Adu announced that he wouldn’t be signing with the Polish club, stating it shared commonalities with “a situation like this before in Moncao” which ended poorly, and that he needed to “find the best situation for my career”. He then posted a short note explaining his quest for stability and a fair crack at playing time.
For Adu, the search for a home now continues. He last played professionally for the USL’s Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2016. Knowing that his name can attract many publicity offers, Adu instead searches for a serious offer to get some playing time and contribute to a team in a meaningful way.
“I know I haven’t played in a while and need to sort out a club and play, but it has to be the right club and the right situation,” Adu said. “I can’t rush into another situation and not get the playing time I need.”
Damn I already bought a online subscription to the Polish 1st Liga matches after hearing news that Freddy was there…
There’s a typo in this article. It says “28-year-old American.” It should say “38-year-old American.”
This Adu tale is just pathetic at this point. Actually it has been sad almost throughout his professional career.
Adu peaked as a player at 21-22 years of age. Since then, he’s just degenerated. That might sound crazy but in sports it’s not unusual. Players who have “higher ceilings” tend attract the teams willing to invest in their progress. In Adu’s case he was always been marketed as “america’s Pele” and “the next big thing” whereas in reality he already was the finished product at 21-22. In the US we see these things happen in other major sports. Super collegiate athletes who can’t make it at the professional level. If he just would’ve settled on a team he would’ve at least sustained his level of play.
He’s a small team, small market player. He could’ve had a long career in MLS…
It seems as if everyone from agents, etc. tried to cash in at his expense… But in the end, he can only blame himself.
The likeliest reason is that at 21-22, Adu was actually more like 27-28. It’s a worn-out tale.
Let’s be real, this doesn’t sound cool but at a certain point he has to own the consequences of whatever his salary demands are, whatever his feud is with MLS where he’d rather be farting around in Poland than finding a team here, and his work rate problem and other pure soccer issues.
The whole thing has been driven by money and desired focality at destination after destination. If he cared about a career at some point he’d accept a humble role at a modest salary and earn his way back up with good play and hard work two ways.
Good on Freddy for walking away and having enough pride to not go through this charade. None of us know what his financial situation is and how much more soccer he has in him, but he did the right thing. This was never going to go well.
As to the comment above that Adu reached his ceiling at 21-22, I would say it was probably more like at 18, during that U20 world cup in 2007. That’s not to say he can’t contribute at some level now, but he’s probably never going to be that good again (or stand out that much among other grown men).
It seemed to me that the Rowdies stint could be the right situation for him (in America but less limelight, lower level), so when that didn’t work out, I lost hope that he could make it work anywhere…
Adu, to me, epitomizes the pitfalls in the youth to adult jump. Small, slow, not physical, modest work rate, doesn’t play defense. At one point the eyewash with the ball and the occasional highlight passes looked good. That’s youth play. Adult play the game speeds up and there are athletes everywhere and if you aren’t an athlete yourself you better be god on a ball or hardworking as heck. He is neither. He is still stuck back in adolescence where we’re supposed to be in awe of his occasional technique, but adult teams need 90 minute players and ideally ones who play defense and have athletic attributes.
Curious how he didn’t see any risk in looking at Eastern Europe, period, considering how many black players have been treated.
I’d compare him to the Ibeagha brothers in the sense that his trying to avoid MLS is reaching almost comical stupidity. I don’t care if MLS wants long contracts and doesn’t want to back up a bank truck for me, it’s better than not getting paid, racism, PR games at your expense, and all the dumb alternatives his blindspot seems to be leading him towards.
Avoiding MLS?! You’re assuming that MLS is even an option for him. I don’t think any team would touch him with a 10 foot pole at this point. Any team that gives him a tryout is immediately derided by fans (see SBI comment section). I assume he would jump at the opportunity to join MLS, which is why his career has taken him to Finland, Serbia, and now Poland…
