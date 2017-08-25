Friday Kickoff: Barca near Dembele deal, Juve lose Marchisio to injury and more

After weeks of pursuit Barcelona is reportedly close to signing a major target.

Barcelona is reportedly very close to a deal that will see the club pay of €105m for Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele with an additional €40m potentially coming in add-ons. (REPORT)

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio will miss a month due to a knee injury. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches may still leave the club before the end of the transfer window. (REPORT)

Juventus has agreed to terms with Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes, according to the player’s agent. (REPORT)

Pepe Reina’s agent says Paris Saint-Germain is looking to sign the Spanish goalkeeper. (REPORT)

Raphael Varane and Mateo Kovacic returned to Real Madrid training. (REPORT)

The Court of Justice in Rio de Janeiro ordered the arrest of Roberto Carlos due to the delay of alimony payments. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

