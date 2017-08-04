Friday Kickoff: Dortmund not worried about Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe given No. 10 and more

The Neymar deal is set to send shockwaves through the game, and those shockwaves could stretch from Monaco to Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz says he is not concerned about losing Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in the aftermath of the Neymar sale. (REPORT)

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone says the club could sign Radamel Falcao or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (REPORT)

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac said Mexican midfielder Marco Fabian is “on the ropes” due to a left knee injury. (REPORT)

AS Monaco announced that Kylian Mbappe will wear the No. 10 shirt this year despite continued rumors of his potential departure. (REPORT)

Roma’s sporting director Monchi says there has been no progress in the club’s attempt to sign Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez. (REPORT)

Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Ramirez completed a move from Middlesbrough to Sampdoria. (REPORT)

Tottenham’s Josh Onomah has joined Aston Villa on loan. (REPORT)

Former Disney chief executive Michael Eisner has completed his takeover of Portsmouth. (REPORT)

Tigres has announced that the club will renovate a school for each match that fans refrain from yelling the now-infamous homophobic goalkick chant. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

A busy weekend signaled some changes in the SBI MLS Power Rankings. (READ)

Miami FC and the Kingston Stockade have filed a suit against U.S. Soccer over promotion/relegation. (READ)

The MLS All-Star Game continues to be a fun mid-summer event despite all of its quirks. (READ)

Don Garber is “confident” in the progress made by MLS Miami. (READ)

DeAndre Yedlin is set to miss the start of the Premier League season due to injury. (READ)

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League qualifying stages. (READ)

Daniel Royer earned honors as SBI MLS Player of the Month. (READ)