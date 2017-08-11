Friday Kickoff: Liverpool firm on Coutinho; Wenger unsure on Sanchez and more

Philippe Coutinho won’t be leaving Liverpool any time soon if club ownership is to be believed while the same can’t be said for Ousmane Demebele or Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool’s owners released a statement saying the club’s “definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe (Coutinho) will be considered”. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joakim Watzke says the door has not shut on selling Ousmane Dembele, who was suspended on Thursday for skipping practice amid Barcelona links. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he is not “super optimistic” that Alexis Sanchez will stay with Arsenal after this season. (REPORT)

Neymar will be eligible to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Saturday against Guingamp. (REPORT)

Swansea manager Paul Clement says the club is in “a period of limbo” due to the Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer saga. (REPORT)

Danny Rose apologized for his “ill-judged” comments criticizing Tottenham’s transfer strategy and salary structure. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Ethan Finlay is looking to rediscover his form with Minnesota United after a frustrating season with the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Kenny Saief is set to be sidelined following complications from hernia surgery. (READ)

D.C. United has focused on youth and potential with a rapid roster overhaul. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the winners and losers of the summer transfer window. (READ)

The Portland Timbers navigated a summer full of injuries and now the club is hoping to fly under the radar towards the postseason. (READ)

The USMNT moved up nine spots in the latest FIFA rankings. (READ)

SBI previews the 2017-18 Premier League season. (READ)