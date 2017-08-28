Giovinco's agent: 'Absurd' TFC forward hasn't earned Italy call-ups

For Andrea D’Amico, Sebastian Giovinco’s agent, the fact that Toronto FC’s talisman is yet again absent from the Italian national team list ahead of the Azzurri’s matches against Israel and Spain is “absurd.”

Following his absence Giampiero Ventura’s list, Giovinco continued to make his statement with another genius match as his brace led Toronto over the Montreal Impact, 3-1.

Performances of that caliber are routine for “The Atomic Ant”, who is currently this season’s fourth-leading goalscorer with 15 goals in 22 games, and during his three season with the Canadian side, the Italian has already become the club’s all-time leading scorer with 63 goals in only 97 appearances.

“It’s true that things are going great, but Giovinco isn’t a novelty,” D’Amico told Tuttomercatoweb. “He’s scored over 60 goals in the last two-and-a-half years, an extraordinary return no matter what the competition is.

“Why doesn’t he get called for Italy? I find it absurd. It’s a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn’t called,” D’Amico added. “Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free-kicks, he’s a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS. I don’t understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called-up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately.”