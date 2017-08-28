Giovinco's agent: 'Absurd' TFC forward hasn't earned Italy call-ups

For Andrea D’Amico, Sebastian Giovinco’s agent, the fact that Toronto FC’s talisman is yet again absent from the Italian national team list ahead of the Azzurri’s matches against Israel and Spain is “absurd.”
Following his absence Giampiero Ventura’s list, Giovinco continued to make his statement with another genius match as his brace led Toronto over the Montreal Impact, 3-1.
Performances of that caliber are routine for “The Atomic Ant”, who is currently this season’s fourth-leading goalscorer with 15 goals in 22 games, and during his three season with the Canadian side, the Italian has already become the club’s all-time leading scorer with 63 goals in only 97 appearances.
“It’s true that things are going great, but Giovinco isn’t a novelty,” D’Amico told Tuttomercatoweb. “He’s scored over 60 goals in the last two-and-a-half years, an extraordinary return no matter what the competition is.
“Why doesn’t he get called for Italy? I find it absurd. It’s a shame that a player with his skill, with his characteristics and his eye for goal isn’t called,” D’Amico added. “Giovinco knows how to score in every way, even from free-kicks, he’s a starter for his club and an absolute star in MLS. I don’t understand why players on the bench for Italian teams are getting called-up instead, but sadly the story is always the same lately.”
You don’t lie. And it’s not like Italy has an embarrassment of riches at forward. Seems odd that he doesn’t even get an invite, even if ends being an unused sub.
He’s an amazing player! The question must be asked if being in the MLS is hurting him reputationally. It’s. It right but I suspect it’s reality. The next question is if he is that good ( which I believe he is) why is playing here in the states and not in Europe?
It’s pretty simple really: Move to a good league and the calls will come.
He knew this before he signed with MLS. No right to complain now.
So David Villa playing here means he shouldn’t have been called up by Spain?
