Greg Garza out 7-10 days with shoulder injury

Atlanta United received the best news possible while evaluating Greg Garza’s shoulder injury.
The U.S. Men’s National Team defender exited the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday in the third minute, and it appeared Tata Martino’s men might have been without the full back for quite some time, but that’s not the case. Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra told an Atlanta radio station on Friday morning that Garza will be out 7-10 days and should only miss Sunday’s clash with Sporting Kansas City.
“Unfortunately with Greg, he separated his shoulder early in the game and we’ve got to shut him down for 7-10 days,” Bocanegra said. “Their medical staff did a great job there. They got him X-rayed and got him right in there. He got back and saw our medical staff and got further MRIs and more testing and luckily they don’t think it’s too bad.”
Garza won’t have to rush his way back onto the field since Atlanta doesn’t play again until August 23rd after this weekend due to the delayed opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“We don’t play again until the 23rd after this weekend which gives us a little bit of time and helps him out,” Bocanegra said. “We’re shooting for around that time period as long as there’s no setbacks and the shoulder heals up like they think it will.”
Injuries have been his issue but while he lacks a bit of pure pace I still like his quicks and I very much like his skill and service into the box. Still think he’s got a chance of being on that plane to Russia.
Was at the Atlanta-Orlando game and he was a problem for Orlando off the flank. He actually got in on goal at one point and got taken out right in front of goal which easily could have been given as a foul, and he stayed down for several minutes…they had to take him out, and of course then he gets wiped out at the All-Star game a couple days later. Still think he’s quality but again, bad luck with injuries can take you off the plane as fast as anything….
Well, the good news is that a bad shoulder isn’t something that affects your game that much. As long as they can pop it into place and he has something for the pain he should be okay.
