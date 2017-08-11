Haji Wright goes on loan to Sandhausen

Haji Wright was in need of more playing time after finding himself in limbo at Schalke, and that playing time will come via a loan spell in the 2. Bundesliga.

SV Sandhausen announced on Friday that the club has signed Wright from Schalke on a season-long loan. With the move, Wright links up with fellow American Andrew Wooten, who has been with the club since 2014.

“I am very pleased with my contract with SV Sandhausen,” Wright said. “I want to achieve a lot here, score many goals and play a successful season with the SVS.”

“We still need action in the attacking end and Haji is a young and talented striker. In addition to Lucas Höler, Andrew Wooten and Richard Sukuta-Pasu, he will be another option,” added Otmar Schork, Sandhausen’s Managing Director of Sport. “We are convinced that he will continue to develop with us and we will have a lot of pleasure from having him.”

Wright spent a bulk of the preseason training with the Schalke first team, but remained in Germany for the club’s final preseason trip in what was a sign the club had no plans to use him in first team action. Now, Wright gets a loan move to the 2. Bundesliga over a season with the Schalke reserves, who play in the fifth tier of German soccer.

The 19-year-old forward scored 15 goals for the Schalke U-19s last year while providing 12 additional assists.