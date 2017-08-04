Hoffenheim vs. Liverpool headlines Champions League, Europa League playoff draws

With a new season of Champions and Europa League soccer set to begin soon, the draws for the final playoff round have been set.

Leading the Champions League playoff draw are a pair of big-name matches. First, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool take on Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga in a top-level showdown. Also meeting in the playoff stage are OGC Nice, led by Italian striker Mario Balotelli, and Serie A’s Napoli. Regular European contenders Sevilla and Sporting also make an appearance in the round, against Istanbul Basaksehir and Steaua Bucuresti respectively.

In the Europa League, several big-name teams take on slightly smaller opposition. Of note are appearances from the Premier League’s Everton, Serie A’s AC Milan, and Athletic Bilbao of La Liga. The three high-level teams will take on Croatia’s Hajduk Split, Macedonia’s Shkendija, and Panathinaikos of Greece respectively. Also of note is an appearance from Club Brugge and American keeper Ethan Horvath, who were knocked out of Champions League competition last round.

Here’s a look a the full match-ups for both competitions:

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Qarabag (AZE) vs. Kobenhavn (DEN)

APOEL (CYP) vs. Slavia Praha (CZE)

Olympiakos (GRE) vs. Rijeka (CRO)

Celtic (SCO) vs. Astana (KAZ)

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (ISR) vs. Maribor (SVN)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) vs. Sevilla (ESP)

Napoli (ITA) vs. Nice (FRA)

Hoffenheim (GER) vs. Liverpool (ENG)

Young Boys (SUI) vs. CSKA (RUS)

Sporting (POR) vs. Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE