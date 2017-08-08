Hope Solo hopeful of return to field, 'unlikely' USWNT return

Though her time with the U.S. Women’s National Team is likely through, Hope Solo does not believe her playing career is over.
After being suspended and eventually having her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer last year following the Rio Olympics, Solo is eyeing a potential return to the field, according to the New York Post. The 36-year-old former-USWNT keeper hasn’t played since the tournament, as she’s been recovering from a shoulder replacement surgery. But nonetheless, Solo states her intent is to play once more.
“Let’s be clear, a goalkeeper peaks a little bit later in their career, so I feel like I have many years ahead of me if that opportunity arises,” Solo said in an interview Monday. “I’m very happy with my career should I walk away from the game today, but I’m not one to retire. I have not retired.”
Solo was suspended due to controversial comments when she called the Swedish Women’s Team cowards after the team employed a defensive style to hand the USWNT an uncharacteristically early exit from the tournament. While certainly not the first time Solo has been at odds with U.S. Soccer leadership, she believes this occurrence was exacerbated by her part in the fight for equal pay between the Men’s and Women’s teams.
“My contract got terminated because of my fight for equal pay with the United States Soccer Federation,” Solo said. “I’m not sure until the lawsuit is over, that anything will change that. In the meantime I’ve had great opportunities and great contract offers to go back overseas and play. Possibly you’ll see me overseas next year.”
While acknowledging that her time with the national team is probably done, Solo did say that it doesn’t stop her from hoping.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the 2019 World Cup,” Solo said. “I’m in the best shape of my life in terms of my shoulder. I feel great. Should (the U.S.) welcome me back then I will be in the goal competing and hopefully bringing back another World Cup trophy, but it’s highly unlikely they are going to ask for me to come back. But I’m here guys.”
While there’s no disputing that her private life has been a distraction and criminal charges warranted a suspension (until it was cleared up), it’s total bunk that her contract was terminated presumably because of her comments after the Sweden game. Banned for calling an opponent “coward”?! Get real…
I tend to agree with her that her involvement in the equal pay fight was the main reason for her termination, and I don’t even agree with what the Women’s team is arguing. But legal fights should be resolved in court, not by firing the most outspoken player on the issue as a way to keep her out of the discussion.
LikeLike
She is out because she is a shady person and has proven that over and over again. The coward comments and equal pay stuff were just minor pieces here. She is scum and isn’t worth putting up with anymore now that she is 36 instead of 26. Its really pretty simple.
LikeLike