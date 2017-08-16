POWERED BY

John Brooks out three months with thigh injury

VfL Wolfsburg confirmed fears that John Brooks’s injury was a bad one.

The club tweeted out Wednesday morning that the U.S. Men’s National Team  defender will miss around three months after tearing a tendon in his thigh during their German Cup win over the weekend.

The 1-0 victory over Eintracht Norderstedt was his first competitive action with Wolfsburg since moving from Hertha Berlin over the summer. He was forced off with the injury after only 37 minutes of play, and will now be out until at least November.

As a result, Brooks will miss September World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras as well as October’s final round of qualifiers against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga season kicks off this Saturday against Borussia Dortmund.

6 comments
  • Benjamin C.

    Besler’s Gold Cup has to make him the front runner to be that left center back besides Cameron in the upcoming qualifiers.

    · ·
  • J_Val

    Agree based on his Gold Cup performances. Though Ream had a very good start to his campaign, he might sneak in if he continues this form.

  • Gary Page

    Wow, he lasted less than 1 game. The national team just shouldn’t count on him anymore and should be making other plans for the long term future. Miazga, CCV, Hedges, Zimmerman, or Palmer Brown?

    • DB

      I’ve stopped considering him a regular. If he’s around, great, but he can’t be counted on anymore.

  • Benjamin C.

    Brooks is a major talent and I wish he could stay healthy enough to establish himself as a leader with the National Team, but it is clear that Cameron is the guy that makes the back line work. He is the glue that holds it all together. That being said, I hope Brooks is able to get healthy and be there in Russia as a major contributor. He could have a true breakout tourney there if he can shake the injury bug.

