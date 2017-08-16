John Brooks out three months with thigh injury

VfL Wolfsburg confirmed fears that John Brooks’s injury was a bad one.

The club tweeted out Wednesday morning that the U.S. Men’s National Team defender will miss around three months after tearing a tendon in his thigh during their German Cup win over the weekend.

.@j_brooks25 will be out for around three months after tearing tendons in his right thigh in the cup on Sunday ☹️ Get well soon, Jay🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/MwCMUtdQGK — VfL Wolfsburg US (@VfLWolfsburg_US) August 16, 2017

The 1-0 victory over Eintracht Norderstedt was his first competitive action with Wolfsburg since moving from Hertha Berlin over the summer. He was forced off with the injury after only 37 minutes of play, and will now be out until at least November.

As a result, Brooks will miss September World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras as well as October’s final round of qualifiers against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga season kicks off this Saturday against Borussia Dortmund.