Kenny Saief hospitalized after infection from hernia surgery

The hernia injury Kenny Saief suffered during the U.S. Men’s National Team Gold Cup tune-up against Ghana has taken an unfortunate and scary turn.
Although Saief successfully underwent surgery to repair the hernia he suffered in early July, complications have arisen as the surgery site has become infected, leading to Saief’s hospitalization, reports Israeli news site One. As the 23 year old KAA Gent midfielder was preparing for rehabilitation, doctors discovered the infection and are now working to get that under control.
Saief was hospitalized with a high fever and underwent surgical intervention before being transported to Belgium as doctors try to resolve the complication. After the issue is successfully taken care of, Saief will begin undergoing rehabilitation. That process is expected to take several months before he is able to return to the field for Gent’s 2017/18 Belgian top flight season.
Saief suffered the injury during his international debut for the USMNT after completing a one-time FIFA switch from Israel, having represented that team at all youth levels and in two friendlies at the senior level. Though on the initial 40-man Gold Cup roster, Saief was forced off the eventual 23-man team that would go on to win the tournament.
Jeez, from first almost getting usmnt cap to months on the sideline. Must be disheartening.
The curse of the USMNT..
The curse of the dual national switch…
I wonder and would not be surprised if he has a staph infection. Crazy how rampant staph has been associated with surgeries.
Either way I hope he gets well soon and has a successful season!
This is a sad turn of events. Was hoping he’d be able to begin to be integrated into the USMNT later this year, and now it looks like it’ll be a while longer before we see what he’ll be able to bring to the table, and how he fits in with the rest of the national team. Should still have a chance to make the US WC Squad (Beasley did it in 2002 w/out playing in any WCQ), but will likely make it more difficult, especially if some of the other “Fringe” players really step up their game.
Good news is that at his age he’ll still have plenty of opportunities to contribute to the US Team and at least 1 more shot at a WC (2022).
