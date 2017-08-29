Las Vegas Lights FC chosen as new name for USL franchise

The USL’s Las Vegas franchise has itself a name.

Soccer Las Vegas announced their new franchise will be called Las Vegas Lights FC live on Fremont Street in downtown Vegas at 12:01 a.m. pacific time.

Fans cast more than 10,000 votes to select the name of the new team and Lights FC turned out the winner. After the reveal, Las Vegas Soccer founder Brett Lashbrook put out a call for ideas from fans for the team logo, colors, and other design ideas.

“This club is for the fans, by the fans, of the fans for our great city of Las Vegas,” said Lashbrook. “Las Vegas soccer fans picked the official team name from over 1,000 ideas originally submitted – and now we want their help to design the logo via LasVegasLightsFC.com. The logo will represent our community for decades to come and we want it to be designed right here in Las Vegas – by our fans.”

Las Vegas Lights FC will begin play next season and will host its home matches at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.