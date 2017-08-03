Miami FC, Kingston Stockade file claim to take pro/rel issue to CAS

The fight to institute promotion/relegation in the United States is being taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport
NASL side Miami FC and NPSL club Kingston Stockade FC filed a claim on Thursday with CAS to require the U.S. Soccer Federation to adopt promotion and relegation across all levels of U.S. Soccer.
“When it comes to soccer success, America lags behind the rest of the world. One reason is because our system is not an open system and is actually blocked from becoming an open system,” Kingston Stockade FC owner Dennis Crowley said. “By embracing pro/rel and using this tried-and-true system, we would have a greater ability to unlock additional soccer markets, reward investment in those markets, and create new talent pools within the United States.”
“The closed system for soccer used here in the United Sates is in violation of FIFA rules,” Miami FC CEO Sean Flynn said. “By adopting the rules followed by virtually every other soccer playing nation around the globe, soccer in America will be open, resulting in better teams through all divisions, compelling story lines to increase fan excitement and greater financial success for everyone involved in this beautiful game.”
The FIFA statute the lower league clubs are referring to is Article 9 that states: “A club’s entitlement to take part in a domestic league championship shall depend principally on sporting merit. A Club shall qualify for domestic league championship by remaining in a certain division or by being promoted or relegated to another at the end of a season.”
This is the latest in a series of events in the push for pro/rel led by Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva, who published a study through Deloitte last fall on the benefits of pro/rel. Silva also presented a $4 billion television rights deal contingent on the establishment of pro/rel that was rejected by Major League Soccer executives in July.
The claim names FIFA, the USSF and CONCACAF as defendants in the case.
“We’re taking this action,” Flynn added, “because we believe that the benefits of soccer should be shared by the many, not the few, and that soccer’s top division should include the best teams, not the teams that pay certain sums of money.”
Miami FC just lost in USOC to FC Cincy. That doesn’t scream “sporting merit” being thwarted.
The rules also allow for other criteria, which I think basically kills the lawsuit.
This is probably the downside of the decisions to (a) bring MLS under FIFA as a first division and (b) the ongoing lower division politics and their having been recognized as explicit second and third divisions. Last thing US soccer needs is a financial open season with pro/rel.
I also think by “championship” they mean first division. As such I think teams in the third division and NPSL have no real basis to challenge that they should be in the first division MLS.
“Qualify” is also complicated since at some point MLS “qualified” every team that came in. They weren’t picked because the ruler of Zamumba wants Royal Zamumba FC in the first division, which is what I think the rule is really concerned with. MLS picked teams for a variety of intellectually justifiable reasons, and they would basically be the best 20 or so teams in the countries in the league. That if they were in the league they might be able to afford to pay a team to compete is not the same thing as the PR Islanders or Montreal actually beating MLS. Begs the question.
Last, the Beckham trump card. We plan on including a Miami team as soon as they get a stadium done. We are not against Miami (in theory, in reality they don’t support soccer).
I think MLS is probably safe, based on the #2 “other criteria” rule. Also very interesting that it’s being reported that NASL owners weren’t informed about this prior to the press release. Seems like this is another PR, Pro-Rel awareness stunt from Silva and nothing more.
It was fun learning about the CAS. Never heard of that before. It’s a “Quasi-judicial body”, so the CAS is “seemingly; apparently but not really” a judicial body. Even if the CAS were to rule in favor of Silva and Miami FC, would FIFA enforce the decision given they already allow MLS to operate in its current form under the #2 “other criteria” rule?
If they somehow changed their minds and enforced a ruling by CAS to implement Pro/Rel, they’d probably have no choice but to also force Australia’s A-League and India’s Super League to allow Pro/Rel (and any other FIFA sanctioned leagues that are currently closed which I don’t know about). I’m not sure FIFA would want to effectively force promotion and relegation on the entire world.
FC Photoshop strikes again!
