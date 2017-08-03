MLS All-Star Game: Live Commentary

The reigning European champions are set to face a collection of the biggest stars in MLS in Wednesday night’s All-Star Game.
Soldier Field plays host to the annual midsummer match which pits Real Madrid against the MLS All-Stars. Real Madrid’s starting XI features some of the world’s top stars, such as Tony Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Isco and Keylor Navas, and, even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane’s side should give the MLS team all they can handle.
On the other side, Veljko Paunovic’s All-Star XI features big-name European stars like Sebastian Giovinco, David Villa and Bastian Schweinsteiger as well as former Real Madrid star Kaka. Joining them are several U.S. Men’s National Team regulars like Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard and Graham Zusi.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Good evening all and welcome to tonight’s live chat. Big night of soccer between U.S. Open Cup and MLS All-Star Game. Feel free to hop in the comment section and talk all things soccer. Any questions, comments, analysis? Throw them our way!
ICYMI tonight’s MLS starting XI, it can be seen here:
Howard, Garza, Van Damme, Kappelhof, Zusi, Kaka, Bradley, Schweinsteiger, Villa, Altidore, Giovinco.
Obviously a solid group. Defense still a weakness but that front three should be vicious. Plenty of fun options on the bench as well. Interested to see how Pauno handles it all.
About 25 minutes to kickoff. Clearly on MLS/CONCACAF time tonight haha
Pregame has begun with a firework show and some sort of screen at midfield. Almost time. Any predictions?
Kickoff and we’re underway at Soldier Field.
Early challenge from Isco and Greg Garza is down. Not a good start for Atlanta United fans.
Looks like Garza will go out. Villa currently dropping back as a makeshift left back. I like this idea. Should just swap everyone’s positions all game. Howard up top and such.
7′ There it goes. Beasley in for Garza. Rough break for Garza and Atlanta United. Hope it’s nothing too serious.
Broadcast says it’s a separated shoulder for Garza.
14′ Nearly a chance for Altidore but he’s held just long enough for Navas to dart out and collect the ball.
20′ Shot from Isco trickles just wide of Howard’s goal. Looks like he had it covered anyway.
21′ Vazquez rips one now, but it’s also wide.
22′ SAVE HOWARD! Asencio rips one but Howard parries it away.
29′ Real Madrid with 2-3 legit penalty shouts thus far.Beasley gets away with one there.
31′ Piatti in for Altidore, keeping the quota of Canadian-based players.
35′ Chance for MLS, but Navas stops Villa. Best chance for MLS so far. Good work from Kaka and Villa.
One minute of stoppage time coming. MLS definitely on the back foot. Real Madrid could have two or three goals at this point but been pretty wasteful.
HALFTIME: Just seconds before halftime, Giovinco bangs one and it’s INCHES wide. Good chance for MLS. Real Madrid the better side thus far, but MLS with a few chances. Interested to see how both coaches approach the second half.
Mass changes for MLS. Entirely new team on the field. Full line change and the second half is underway.
Piatti the lone holdover.
58′ Dos Santos getting set to come in. Would expect Piatti to make way.
GOAL REAL MADRID! Mayoral with the finish and it’s 1-0 to Real Madrid. MLS backline a bit uneven and Mayoral gets into space. A slight deflection leaves Frei helpless.
67′ Real Madrid picking it up a bit with Bale/Benzema on the field.
FINAL: Real Madrid tops the MLS All-Stars in penalty kicks. Dwyer and Dos Santos miss for MLS while all four Real Madrid players bury theirs. Good match. Not many fireworks, but an okay showing from both sides.
5-4 MLS
Would be ideal, right? Plenty of goals would be lovely Haha
While we wait for the All-Star Game festivities, Miami FC and FC Cincinnati are tied at 0-0 at halftime of their USOC quarterfinal.
What does Garza need to do to get a call up? Could it be an ego thing with Arena wanting to prove JK missed out on calling up Villafana. I like JV but as a backup and rotational lb but not a number 1
Have to remember Garza is just a few months into a major comeback. Was super limited by injury for several years and he definitely needed to prove himself again. Been very good so far this season so would assume he’d be back in the picture soon.
ICYMI: I did write about Garza’s road back to his health and his Atlanta United experience a few months back 😉
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge failed to advance today in champions league
