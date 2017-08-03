MLS All-Star Game: Live Commentary

The reigning European champions are set to face a collection of the biggest stars in MLS in Wednesday night’s All-Star Game.

Soldier Field plays host to the annual midsummer match which pits Real Madrid against the MLS All-Stars. Real Madrid’s starting XI features some of the world’s top stars, such as Tony Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Isco and Keylor Navas, and, even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane’s side should give the MLS team all they can handle.

On the other side, Veljko Paunovic’s All-Star XI features big-name European stars like Sebastian Giovinco, David Villa and Bastian Schweinsteiger as well as former Real Madrid star Kaka. Joining them are several U.S. Men’s National Team regulars like Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard and Graham Zusi.

Enjoy the action.