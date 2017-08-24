MLS Midweek Rewind: Week 25

Between red cards, video reviews, and classy goals, this slate of midweek MLS games provided plenty of entertainment.

Ashley Cole was sent off after only 18 minutes, which allowed Ola Kamara and Justin Meram to score in a 2-0 Columbus Crew win over the LA Galaxy in a match dominated by the VAR. (RECAP)

D.C. United has back to back wins for the first time since April thanks to a Michael Parkhurst own goal to open the second half of their 1-0 victory over Atlanta United. (RECAP)

Sebastian Giovinvo scored after ten minutes to set the tone for a 3-0 Toronto FC destruction of the Philadelphia Union. (RECAP)

Erik “Cubo” Torres scored twice in the final 20 minutes as the Houston Dynamo battled back to draw FC Dallas 3-3 in the Texas Derby. (RECAP)

Albert Rusnak had a goal and two assists as Real Salt Lake made quick work of the San Jose Earthquakes. (RECAP)

David Ousted stood tall in the Vancouver goal as the ten-man Whitecaps scratched out a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders (RECAP).

Darlington Nagbe chipped home a goal of the year candidate as the Timbers get by the Colorado Rapids by a 2-1 score. (RECAP)