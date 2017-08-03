MLS Ticker: D.C. linked with Gary Medel, David Accam linked with Hannover and more

D.C. United seems to be ready to make a splash in the transfer market with a defensive enforcer.

A few days after being linked with Nigel de Jong, the Washington Post linked the Black and Red with midfielder Gary Medel.

The Chilean center back is under contract with Inter Milan until the end of 2018 and he would presumably have to be bought with a transfer fee, and D.C. United isn’t used to spending on a player of his caliber.

One factor that could help D.C. United facilitate a potential deal with Medel is the involvement of Erick Thohir, who is the primary investor in D.C. United and part owner of the Serie A team.

Any type of help would be welcome in the D.C. defense, as they have conceded 42 goals and have a league worst goal differential of -24.

Accam linked with move to Hannover

The Chicago Fire may lose of of their most dynamic attackers sooner rather than later if all of the recent reports are true.

A week after it was reported that David Accam was disgruntled with his situation in Chicago, he’s been linked German club Hannover, according to Kicker. In addition to Hannover, Turkish side Bursaspot is also mentioned in the report as a potential suitor for the playmaker from Ghana.

Accam ranks third in MLS with 12 goals, four behind teammate Nemanja Nikolic and he’s also contributed seven assists in 19 games in 2017.

Impact land Canadian midfielder Piette

The Montreal Impact added to their Canadian presence on Thursday with the signing of a young Quebec-born midfielder.

Samuel Piette signed with the Impact from Spanish side CD Izarra on a two-and-a-half year contract that also contains an option for the 2020 season.

“We are very excited to add Samuel to our club” Impact technical director Adam Braz said. “He’s a local player who showed a lot of interest in joining our club and continuing his career at home in Montreal. He’s a young defensive midfielder with a profile and playing style that we like. He has a strong work ethic and a strong desire to help the team. Defensively, he is an aggressive, ball-winning midfielder who is strong and physical. Offensively, he is simple and effective with his passing and keeps the team in possession.”

Piette has bounced around Europe since starting with Metz’s academy in France in 2009. Since then, he’s had spells at Fortuna Dusseldorf, Deportivo La Coruna B, Racing de Ferrol and Izarra. He’s also appeared in 35 matches for the Canadian national team and is the seventh Canadian on the current Impact roster joining the likes of Patrice Bernier and Maxime Crepeau.

Minnesota extends Burch contract

Marc Burch hasn’t been with Minnesota United for long, but he has impressed enough to earn a contract extension with the Loons. According to local reports, Burch has inked an extension to stay with the club for the 2018 season.

Since coming over from Colorado with Sam Cronin on March 31, Burch has made nine starts for the expansion side.