MLS Ticker: Fire sign Richard Sanchez, Carlos Gruezo earns additional suspension and more

The Chicago Fire have added another reinforcement, this one being goalkeeper Richard Sanchez.

The goalkeeper was acquired through MLS’ Allocation Process, after the club got the No. 6 spot from the Portland Timbers. In exchange went the No. 19 spot and the Fire’s third-round draft pick in next year’s draft, but if Sanchez plays five or more times for Chicago, the Timbers will instead receive Chicago’s second-round draft pick.

Sanchez’s last club was Liga MX’s Tigres UANL, but was most recently sent on loan at Tampico Madero in the Mexican second division. He was on FC Dallas’ books from 2011 to 2014, and is also a Mexican youth international, representing them at the U17, U20, and U21 levels.

The Fire were forced into the move after goalkeeper Jorge Bava underwent elbow surgery. The club has placed Bava on the Season Ending Injury list.

MLS DisCo suspends Gruezo, fines three coaches

The MLS Disciplinary committee has issued a player suspension and another set of fines to a trio of MLS coaches.

FC Dallas midfielder Carlos Gruezo has been suspended for one additional game for violent conduct, bringing his total suspension to two games. Gruezo received a red card against the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 29 and served the first match of his ban onAugust 5 against the Philadelphia Union. The midfielder will serve the second game of his suspension this weekend against the Colorado Rapids.

Gregg Berhalter, Jesse Marsch, and Mike Petke have been fined undisclosed amounts after “public criticisms of the officials.” The fines come after Petke’s famous rant after Real Salt Lake’s 1-1 draw on July 22, Berhalter’s criticism with the two red cards issued to his Columbus Crew after their 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union on July 26, and Marsch’s disappointment in performance in general after the New York Red Bulls’ 3-2 loss to New York City FC on August 6.

Loderio accepts call-up, Nikolic declines

Two MLS stars are headed to away from the states for international duty.

Seattle Sounders’ Nicolas Lodeiro has received a call-up from Uruguay, his first since March for another set of qualifiers. The Uruguayans, currently third in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, will host Argentina on August 31 before heading to Paraguay for a match on September 5.

Nemanja Nikolic was also called to participate in World Cup Qualifying by Hungary, who host Latvia on August 31 and Portugal on September 3. However, the Chicago Fire star declined the call-up to “focus on our season” in MLS.

I decided not to play for Hun national on the following 2 qualifiers. Want to focus on our season in CHI, want to get most out of this year! pic.twitter.com/WBRMCQs8nb — Nikolic Nemanja (@niko_nemanja) August 11, 2017

The Sounders do not play during the international break, as they host the Portland Timbers on August 27 before the break and host the LA Galaxy on September 10. The Fire do not go on break, as they are away in Montreal on September 2.

Sporting KC, Red Bulls add USL players

The New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City have added to their ranks, bringing in players from their USL sides.

The Red Bulls signed midfielder Vincent Bezecourt to an MLS contract after scoring six goals and recording eight assists in USL play for New York Red Bulls II this year. It is not the Frenchman’s first experience with the first team, as he was loaned to the senior squad for the Red Bulls’ US Open Cup match against the New England Revolution last month, though he did not come off the bench.

As for Sporting KC, they have added James Musa to their squad. He has played all 90 minutes of Swope Park Rangers’ 18 matches so far in the USL season, and is capable of playing center back and as a defensive midfielder. His MLS contract has options for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 MLS seasons.