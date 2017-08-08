MLS Ticker: Philippe Senderos signs with Dynamo, Sounders trade for Lamar Neagle and more

There will be a new face in Wilmer Cabrera’s flat back four.

The Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of 32-year-old Swiss center-back, Philippe Senderos, who joins the Western Conference side on a free transfer, after a brief stint with Scottish side Rangers last season. The former six-year Arsenal defender, has featured in four World Cups with Switzerland on top of his 15 years in some of Europe’s top flight leagues.

“Philippe is a World Cup class player who is going to bring experience to our team. He is going to bring quality for our locker room, and his professionalism is going to help to continue building the philosophy of the Houston Dynamo” said Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera. “His quality and experience are going to bring the level up in all aspects for our club.”

Senderos, becomes the two-time MLS Cup champion’s eighth international player in their 29-man roster, who are in position to reach playoffs for a first time since 2012.

SOUNDERS TRADE FOR NEAGLE

Lamar Neagle is returning to Seattle.

The Sounders announced on Monday that the club has acquired Neagle from D.C. United in exchange for a fourth round draft pick. Neagle now returns for his fourth separate stint with the Sounders, with his most recent run coming from 2013-15 before a trade sent him to D.C. United.

“[I have missed] just being around family and playing for [my] hometown,” Neagle said. “That’s pretty special.”

Neagle has made a total of 116 MLS appearances for the Sounders, scoring 27 goals.

CREW OWNER PRECOURT HINTS AT DP SIGNING

The Columbus Crew are close to a big signing.

Owner Anthony Precourt hinted at a Designated Player signing on Monday as he took to Twitter to announce a move was in the works. The team has been linked to Braga winger Pedro Santos in recent weeks and any more for the Portuguese attacker would likely require DP-level money.