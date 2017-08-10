MLS Transfer Deadline Day Recap

With the secondary transfer window now closed, a few MLS teams made key moves to strengthen their roster for a late-season push to the playoffs. Here’s a look at all of the completed moves from yesterday’s deadline, along with past transfers from this window:

D.C. UNITED ACQUIRES USMNT MIDFIELDER PAUL ARRIOLA FROM CLUB TIJUANA (REPORT)

D.C. United gets: Paul Arriola (M)

Club Tijuana gets: Reported $3+ million transfer fee.

LA Galaxy get: $200k GAM for 2018, $100k GAM for 2019, $200k TAM for 2018.

Arguably the biggest move of the day from the biggest movers. D.C. United revamped their last-place roster with a series of big acquisitions, but perhaps none more so than bringing U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Paul Arriola to the states from Club Tijuana. The team paid a club record transfer fee in excess of $3 million to complete the move, and sign Arriola to a long-term young DP contract. The LA Galaxy also took in a smooth half-million haul of allocation money in exchange for Arriola’s rights.

MINNESOTA UNITED ACQUIRES ETHAN FINLAY FROM COLUMBUS CREW (REPORT)

Minnesota United gets: Ethan Finlay (M)

Columbus Crew gets: $100k TAM for 2017, $250k TAM for 2018, $75k GAM for 2018.

One of the biggest moves of the deadline came as midfielder Ethan Finlay jumped from the Columbus Crew to Minnesota United. Finlay had made 19 appearances and 14 starts this year for the Crew, but found himself expendable as the team acquired a massive return of targeted and general allocation money for this year and next. The Loons pick up a solid, veteran winger at just 27 years of age who will bolster their attack on the wings.

D.C. UNITED ACQUIRES AMERICAN MIDFIELDER RUSSELL CANOUSE FROM HOFFENHEIM (REPORT)

D.C. United gets: Russell Canouse (M)

Hoffenheim gets: Not reported.

Another big midfield move from D.C. United brought another American midfielder to MLS from abroad, as Russell Canouse returned home from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder joins after being on loan with 2. Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum and has signed a multi-year deal with DCU. Details of the transfer were not released.

D.C. UNITED ACQUIRE HUNGARIAN MIDFIELDER ZOLTAN STIEBER FROM FC KAISERSLAUTERN (REPORT)

D.C. United gets: Zoltan Stieber (M)

FC Kaiserslautern gets: Not reported.

Finally, D.C. United made a third, big midfield move, acquiring Hungarian international Zoltan Stieber from 2. Bundesliga club FC Kaiserslautern. The 28-year-old veteran has made 21 appearances for his country, including scoring at the 2016 UEFA Euros, and has played for multiple Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs. Details of the transfer were not released.

CHICAGO FIRE ACQUIRE DEFENDER CHRISTIAN DEAN FROM VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (REPORT)

Chicago Fire gets: Christian Dean (D)

Vancouver Whitecaps get: $50k GAM in 2017, $50k conditional TAM if Dean starts 12+ regular season matches in 2018, percentage of future transfer fee (through 2020).

As the Chicago Fire are pushing for a potential Supporters’ Shield title and a deep playoff run, they shored up their centerback depth with an intra-MLS trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps, acquiring American defender Christian Dean. The Whitecaps get a respectable haul for a player who’s made 21 appearances for the club since the 2014 MLS Draft, including guaranteed general allocation money, and conditional targeted allocation money, as well as a sliding percentage of a future transfer fee for the next two years.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS ACQUIRE DEFENDER AARON MAUND FROM REAL SALT LAKE (REPORT)

Vancouver Whitecaps get: Aaron Maund (D)

Real Salt Lake gets: Whitecaps natural 2018 third round MLS Draft pick.

Right after the Whitecaps dealt Christian Dean to the Chicago Fire, they turned around and acquired his replacement from Real Salt Lake in American defender Aaron Maund. After spending four years with RSL, in which he made 77 appearances, Maund will move to the Whitecaps who end up with a nice exchange between their two moves.

FC DALLAS SIGNS VENEZUELAN MIDFIELDER LUIS GONZALEZ FROM MONAGAS (REPORT)

FC Dallas gets: Luis Gonzalez (M)

Monagas gets: Not reported.

FC Dallas, deep in the crowded playoff race in the Western Conference, has made a big midfield signing of their own, acquiring Venezuelan mid Luis Gonzalez. Arriving from Monagas in the Venezuelan first division, Gonzalez has scored 17 goals in 45 appearances for his native club, and has earned himself three Venezuelan National Team caps since 2016. Details of the transfer were not released.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION REPORTEDLY SIGN KRISZTIAN NEMETH FROM AL-GHARAFA SPORTS CLUB (REPORT)

New England Revolution gets: Krisztian Nemeth (F)

Columbus Crew gets: $350k allocation money.

Al-Gharafa Sports Club gets: Not reported.

While not yet officially announced, it appears that the New England Revolution have acquired Hungarian forward Krisztian Nemeth from Saudi club Al-Gharafa Sports Club. In order to complete the move, the Revs jumped to the top of the allocation order by sending $350k in undefined allocation money to the Columbus Crew, who make a nice return off a player they didn’t intend to sign. Details of the transfer have not been reported.

ORLANDO CITY SET TO SWAP LUIS GIL FOR COLORADO RAPIDS’ DILLION POWERS (REPORT)

Orlando City gets: Dillion Powers (M)

Colorado Rapids gets: Luis Gil (M), $100k unspecified allocation money

Another late comer to the deadline day action, Orlando City are reportedly set to swap midfielders with the Colorado Rapids. In the exchange, Luis Gil, currently on loan with the Lions, would move to the Rapids as Dillon Powers headed down to Florida. The Rapids will also receive $100k in unspecified allocation money, but the move comes at a cost. The Rapids will now take on payments due to Real Salt Lake for Gil’s loan, which includes $50k in TAM, and an additional $100k in TAM if they re-sign Gil. Both teams will keep their former players cap hits, totaling $140k for Gil on the Lions budget, and $325k for Powers by the Rapids.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS ACQUIRE EGYPTIAN MIDFIELDER ALY GHAZAL (REPORT)

Vancouver Whitecaps get: Aly Ghazal (M)

New York City FC get: $75k GAM in exchange for international slot through December 31, 2017

The Vancouver Whitecaps completed a late move, officially announced on Thursday after a series of transactions, as they acquire 25 year old Egyptian international midfielder Aly Ghazal. Prior to joining the Whitecaps, Ghazal had his contract terminated by Chinese Super League club Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC due to strict player regulations. He previously featured in Portuguese Primeira Liga side CD Nacional for five seasons and has appeared five times for Egypt at the senior level. To complete the move, the Whitecaps sent $75k in general allocation money to NYCFC for an international roster slot.

PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED TRANSFERS