MLS Transfer Deadline Day: SBI Live Commentary

As we approach the end of the 2017 regular season, today represents the final day for MLS teams to make adjustments to their rosters before the push to the playoffs begin in earnest.
Several teams have been active already in the secondary summer transfer window, much to their fans pleasure or chagrin, and many others have yet to make significant moves, again to varying fan reaction. What’s left is a final day of the window that is set up for at least a few more interesting moves, though where and who those transfers and trades involve remains to be seen.
As the day rolls on, SBI will be providing live updates on all of the latest transfer news. Follow along and check in regularly to keep up with MLS teams securing their rosters as they strive for playoff glory:
9:44 a.m. – The Chicago Fire are reportedly finalizing a trade for Vancouver Whitecaps centerback Christian Dean. (REPORT)
8:36 a.m. – The Vancouver Whitecaps, Chicago Fire, and Toronto FC have reportedly all made attempts to acquire former England midfielder Gareth Barry. (REPORT)
8:36 a.m. – New York City FC have reportedly traded an international spot in exchange for allocation money. (REPORT)
8:29 a.m. – Columbus Crew winger Ethan Finlay has been linked to a move to Minnesota United. (REPORT)
PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED TRANSFERS
- 8/8/17 – Carlos Vela (F) – From Real Sociedad to Los Angeles FC (January 2018)
- 8/8/17 – Alex Kapp (GK) – Signed by Minnesota United
- 8/8/17 – Pedro Santos (M) – From Braga to Columbus Crew
- 8/8/17 – Bobby Boswell (D) – From D.C. United to Atlanta United
- 8/7/17 – Philippe Senderos (D) – From Rangers to Houston Dynamo
- 8/7/17 – Lamar Neagle (F) – From D.C. United to Seattle Sounders
- 8/4/17 – Yoshimar Yotun (M) – From Malmo to Orlando City
- 8/4/17 – Bruno Miranda (F) – From Universidad de Chile to D.C. United (Loan)
- 8/3/17 – Samuel Piette (M) – From CD Izarra to Montreal Impact
- 8/2/17 – Victor Rodriguez (F) – From Sporting Gijon to Seattle Sounders
- 7/28/17 – Claude Dielna (D) – From Sheffield Wednesday to New England Revolution
- 7/28/17 – Muhamed Keita (F) – From Lech Poznan to New York Red Bulls
- 7/27/17 – Fidel Escobar (D) – From Sporting San Miguelito to New York Red Bulls (Loan)
- 7/27/17 – Jonathan dos Santos (M) – From Villarreal to LA Galaxy
- 7/26/17 – Bill Tuiloma (D) – From Olympique Marseille to Portland Timbers
- 7/26/17 – Stefan Aigner (M) – From 1860 Munich to Colorado Rapids
- 7/26/17 – Ben McKendry (M) – From Vancouver Whitecaps to FC Edmonton (Loan)
- 7/25/17 – Dom Dwyer (F) – From Sporting Kansas City to Orlando City
- 7/25/17 – Sam Adekugbe (D) – From Vancouver Whitecaps to Goteborg (Loan)
- 7/21/17 – Francois Affolter (D) – From Luzern to San Jose Earthquakes
- 7/21/17 – Stefan Marinovic (GK) – From SpVgg Unterhaching to Vancouver Whitecaps
- 7/20/17 – Deian Boldor (D) – From Bologna to Montreal Impact
- 7/18/17 – Paolo Tornaghi (GK) – Waived by Vancouver Whitecaps
- 7/17/17 – Tomas Martinez (M) – From Braga to Houston Dynamo
- 7/17/17 – Jose Ortiz (F) – Loan terminated by D.C. United
- 7/15/17 – Brandon Allen (F) – From New York Red Bulls to Minnesota United (Loan)
- 7/13/17 – Nicolas Hasler (D) – From FC Vaduz to Toronto FC
- 7/13/17 – Shaun Francis (D) – From San Jose Earthquakes to Montreal Impact
- 7/12/17 – Pele van Anholt (D) – From Willem II to LA Galaxy
- 7/12/17 – Michael Boxall (D) – From SuperSport United to Minnesota United
- 7/12/17 – Deybi Flores (M) – From Vancouver Whitecaps to Motagua (Loan)
- 7/11/17 – Kyle Greig (F) – From Vancouver Whitecaps to FC Cincinnati (Loan)
- 7/10/17 – Brad Guzan (GK) – From Middlesbrough to Atlanta United
- 7/10/17 – Sam Nicholson (M) – From Hearts to Minnesota United
- 7/10/17 – Dilly Duka (M) – Waived by Columbus Crew
- 7/3/17 – Marcelo Silva (D) – From Zaragoza to Real Salt Lake
- 7/1/17 – Kelvin Leerdam (D) – From Vitesse to Seattle Sounders
- 6/30/17 – Charlie Ward (M) – From Rio Grande Valley FC to Houston Dynamo
- 6/29/17 – Cristian Lobato (F) – From Gimnastic to Sporting Kansas City
- 6/29/17 – Igor Juliao (D) – Waived by Sporting Kansas City
- 6/28/17 – Matias Perez Garcia (M) – Waived by Orlando City
- 6/28/17 – Justin Bilyeu (D) – From New York Red Bulls to New York Red Bulls II (Loan)
- 6/26/17 – Larrys Mabiala (D) – From Kayserispor to Portland Timbers
- 6/22/17 – Valeri Qazaishvili (M) – From Vitesse to San Jose Earthquakes
- 6/21/17 – James Sands (D) – Signed to Homegrown deal by New York City FC
- 6/20/17 – Deshorn Brown (F) – From Tampa Bay Rowdies to D.C. United
- 6/16/17 – Adrian Arregui (M) – Loan terminated by Montreal Impact
- 6/15/17 – Alvaro Fernandez (M) – Contract expired with Seattle Sounders
- 6/9/17 – Agus (D) – Waived by Houston Dynamo
- 6/6/17 – Fredrik Gulbrandsen (F) – Waived by New York Red Bulls