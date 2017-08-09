MLS Transfer Deadline Day: SBI Live Commentary

As we approach the end of the 2017 regular season, today represents the final day for MLS teams to make adjustments to their rosters before the push to the playoffs begin in earnest.

Several teams have been active already in the secondary summer transfer window, much to their fans pleasure or chagrin, and many others have yet to make significant moves, again to varying fan reaction. What’s left is a final day of the window that is set up for at least a few more interesting moves, though where and who those transfers and trades involve remains to be seen.

As the day rolls on, SBI will be providing live updates on all of the latest transfer news. Follow along and check in regularly to keep up with MLS teams securing their rosters as they strive for playoff glory:

9:44 a.m. – The Chicago Fire are reportedly finalizing a trade for Vancouver Whitecaps centerback Christian Dean. (REPORT)

8:36 a.m. – The Vancouver Whitecaps, Chicago Fire, and Toronto FC have reportedly all made attempts to acquire former England midfielder Gareth Barry. (REPORT)

8:36 a.m. – New York City FC have reportedly traded an international spot in exchange for allocation money. (REPORT)

8:29 a.m. – Columbus Crew winger Ethan Finlay has been linked to a move to Minnesota United. (REPORT)

PREVIOUSLY COMPLETED TRANSFERS