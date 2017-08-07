MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 22

It was a big weekend of a few surprising results and one hugely compelling match between New York rivals in MLS during week 22.

D.C. United kicked off the weekend with a surprising 1-1 draw against the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto FC. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union stunned FC Dallas with a strong 3-1 victory behind big days from C.J. Sapong and Ilsinho. (READ)

Antony Jackson-Hamel rescued three points late in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 win over Orlando City. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders continued to roll with a massive 4-0 victory over Minnesota United. (READ)

The Chicago Fire re-established their Eastern Conference dominance with a big 4-1 win against the New England Revolution. (READ)

The Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps battled to an exciting 2-2 draw. (READ)

Neither Real Salt Lake nor the Houston Dynamo could find the back of the net during a scoreless draw. (READ)

Chris Wondolowski played the hero once again in the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew. (READ)

The Portland Timbers benefited from VAR, and Diego Valeri, during their 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy to kick off Sunday’s action. (READ)

David Villa’s hat trick trumped Bradley Wright-Phillip’s double in New York City FC’s 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

A late equalizer from Jacob Peterson secured a draw for Atlanta United against his former team, Sporting Kansas City. (READ)

